Metroid Prime Remastered gets surprise-dropped on Nintendo Switch

The original Metroid Prime is coming to Nintendo Switch — and it’s a remaster. During a Nintendo Direct livestream, the publisher announced that the remaster of the original game in the first-person reinvention of the Metroid series would be available on the eShop “later today.” Metroid Prime Remastered is now available for $39.99 in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

On top of the improved graphics, Metroid Prime Remastered will implement a dual-stick control scheme, an important update to the first entry in the classic series. In addition, the remaster will also offer a control setting that mimics the feel of the original game, as well as other control scheme options. Nintendo did not announce similar plans for the two Metroid Prime sequels, despite hopes for a Metroid Prime trilogy re-release on Switch.

Metroid Prime and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes were originally released on GameCube in 2002 and 2004, respectively. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption followed those two games on Wii in 2007. Nintendo later released a Metroid Prime Trilogy collection for Wii, updating the first two games with widescreen support, enhanced visuals, and motion control support.

The next game in the franchise, Metroid Prime 4, is still in development for Nintendo Switch. Originally announced in 2017, Nintendo restarted development of Metroid Prime 4 in 2019 at the studio responsible for the original trilogy, Retro Studios.

Samus Aran’s most recent adventure, Metroid Dread, was released on Switch in October 2021. In Polygon’s review of the game, we praised the game’s fresh take on the Metroid formula and its surprising approach to challenge and to letting the player get lost: “Dread reimagines the Metroid format with confidence and care, and it trusts the player to make leaps along the way.”

Update: This post has been updated to reflect that Metroid Prime Remastered went live in the Nintendo Switch eShop shortly after the Nintendo Direct.