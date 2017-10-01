Rick and Morty fans, McDonald’s is bringing back Szechuan sauce

You did it, Rick and Morty. You made the impossible a reality.

McDonald’s announced today that it’s bringing back its famous Szechuan sauce for one day only on Oct. 7. McDonald’s has made it very clear that the sauce isn’t going to be available for long, and it’s going to go fast. In a press release, a company representative confirmed the sauce would be available in “limited quantities for a limited run available in restaurant for one day only.”

The move may seem odd for those who haven’t been paying attention to Rick and Morty or Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland’s Twitter account. A joke about Szechuan sauce was included in Rick and Morty’s season three premiere, which debuted on April Fool’s Day and was available to watch online for 48 hours. The internet became aflame with demands for McDonald’s to bring back the limited-time sauce. McDonald’s issued three jars of Szechuan sauce to lucky fans via a contest on Twitter the night Rick and Morty officially returned at the end of July, but didn’t have any updates for fans who wanted to get their hands on it. One fan ended up selling his jar of Szechuan sauce to DJ Deadmau5 for an undisclosed amount after a bid on eBay for more than $4,000 fell through.

McDonald’s first issued Szechuan sauce as part of a tie-in with Disney’s 1998 movie, Mulan. Although McDonald’s did not respond to Polygon’s question about whether the sauce was brought back because of Rick and Morty, the company did call the treat “the year’s most talked-about dipping sauce.”

The fast food chain is releasing a series of posters to commemorate the revival of Szechuan sauce and its other sauces in general. Each of the posters will illustrate a different sauce that McDonald’s offers. This ties into the launch of McDonald’s new buttermilk chicken tenders.

To find out which restaurants are participating and carrying Szechuan sauce, visit McDonald’s informational page about the event.