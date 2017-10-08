The SNES Classic has been hacked (update)

Update: As the comments have pointed out, a newer, easier version of Hackchi2 has already been released. Thanks for the heads up!

Original story: The SNES Classic hack attempts began the moment the console was released, and it appears as though it’s now possible to add your own ROMs to the system.

The above video gives you a detailed rundown of everything you need to do if you’d like to add a copy of ActRaiser — or whatever other game you’re missing — to the system, but be warned: This isn’t a simple process. You also run the risk of bricking your console, and it’s not like you’re going to be able to just buy a new one if that happens.

“This is an early version of the exploit, so it's quite a few steps and a reasonably complicated process which is likely to become a bit easier in the coming few weeks,” YouTube user Skullator wrote. “However if you want to get started adding your own ROMs to the SNES mini today, this is the only method I am aware of which will allow for this.”

Less scary tools should be out in the near future; the NES Classic ultimately had a tool that made it simple for anyone to add more games to their system. Doing so is legally dubious, of course, but we all knew this day was coming.

The good news is that this is now possible:

I think there's something wrong with my SNES Classic pic.twitter.com/wg3BXMIeLG — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) October 8, 2017

The bad new is that the systems are still sold out everywhere you look except the gray market. Nintendo and retailers have both stated that more units will be released before the holiday season.