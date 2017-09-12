Sky is thatgamecompany’s next game, and it’s coming first to Apple (update)

The next game from thatgamecompany is called Sky, and it’s coming first to Apple TV, iPhone and iPad. Company head Jenova Chen took to the stage during today’s iPhone event to show off the adventure title for the first time.

Sky is reminiscent of thatgamecompany’s breakout hit Journey, in that it combines exploration with a light social experience. Players will fly through the clouds in order to collect light from around the world, controlling a mysterious cloaked figure.

Sky will have online multiplayer support for up to eight players worldwide, Chen said during the presentation. He also noted that the game will only be available on Apple’s three platforms: iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, the latter of which will soon support 4K resolution. Based off the footage we saw on-stage, Sky will benefit from that upgrade.

When the developer teased its new project early last year, it said only that it was “a game about giving.” Prior to that hint, the studio announced that it had begun development on a new project after raising more than $7 million in equity to do so in 2014.

Watch the teaser above to see Sky in action for the first time. For more details, check out the Q&A between Geoff Keighley and Chen below.

Update: In a tweet, thatgamecompany clarified that Sky will launch first on Apple platforms. No other platforms were named.