Netflix hit with a Choose Your Own Adventure lawsuit over Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Netflix’s first interactive movie, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch makes no bones about its Choose Your Own Adventure inspiration, and that’s reportedly caught the eye of the series’ original publisher. Chooseco, a publishing company specializing in children’s books, is suing Netflix for infringing on the company’s “Choose Your Own Adventure” trademark.

According to the official complaint, which can be seen at the bottom of this story, Netflix has been in negotiations with Chooseco over a license for the series since 2016, but Chooseco says Netflix never actually gained permission to use it. After the release of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch late last month, Chooseco has filed a complaint against Netflix for $25 million in damages, as the company says that Netflix’s new movie benefits from association with the Choose Your Own Adventure series, without the company ever receiving the trademark.

This isn’t the first time that Chooseco has dealt with Netflix. In the complaint, Chooseco says that it sent a cease-and-desist request to the streaming company at least once over the Choose Your Own Adventure trademark in the past.

This isn’t the only trademark issue Netflix ran into in 2018. In October, the Satanic Temple filed suit against the streaming company, saying that a copy of the church’s proprietary statue appeared in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series. It’s unclear if either of these will result in actual lawsuits, or if they will be settled out of court between the parties involved.

Netflix has declined to comment on the complaint.