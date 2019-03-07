Disney’s new streaming service will include ‘the entire Disney motion picture library’

Disney’s streaming service, called Disney Plus, will be launching later this year. Shortly after it does, CEO Bob Iger says, it will contain “the entire Disney motion picture library.” That means the iconic “Disney Vault” is effectively dead.

Disney’s catalog of films dates back to the 1920s, and includes cultural touchstones such as Dumbo and Snow White alongside modern classics like Frozen and Zootopia. But traditionally, Disney has only made individual titles available on home video for limited periods of time. Once a run of The Little Mermaid on Disney DVD and Blu-ray has sold through, for instance, it’s back into the Vault until it’s released again.

Once Disney Plus goes online, however, Iger says that marketing trick will simply fade away. From today’s investor meeting, held in St. Louis:

The service, which I mentioned earlier is going to launch later in the year, is going to combine what we call library product, movies, and television, with a lot of original product as well, movies and television. And at some point fairly soon after launch it will house the entire Disney motion picture library, so the movies that you speak of that traditionally have been kept in a “vault” and brought out basically every few years will be on the service. And then, of course, we’re producing a number of original movies and original television shows as well that will be Disney-branded.

Shows confirmed as coming to Disney Plus include a live-action Star Wars series called The Mandalorian, which will be directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Iron Man 2), who gave voice to Rio Durant in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Iger also stressed that newer films will find a home on Disney Plus within a year of their theatrical release.

“It’s going to combine both the old and the new,” Iger continued. “All of the films that we’re releasing this year, [starting] with Captain Marvel, will also be on the service.”

No release date for Disney Plus has been announced, but it is scheduled to launch sometime this year.