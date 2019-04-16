 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition launches May 7 for $249.99

New, 19 comments

No discs, just downloads

By Michael McWhertor
Microsoft

Microsoft’s discless version of the Xbox One — officially known as the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition — will be released on May 7 and will cost $249.99. That makes it the least expensive Xbox One in Microsoft’s lineup, $50 less than the standard Xbox One S.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will, as its name implies, will only play digital games and other digital content, like movies, music, and television series. It will also include three digital games as part of the base packing: Playground Games’ open-world racer Forza Horizon 3, Mojang’s creative building game Minecraft, and Rare’s pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves. Those three games would cost $119.97 if you were to purchase them digitally, making the download-only Xbox One S a pretty good deal for new console owners.

Buyers will also get access to Xbox Game Pass for a discount: $1 for three months.

Pre-orders for the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition are live now at the Xbox Store, Amazon, and Best Buy.

More From Polygon

This Article has a component height of 4. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Microsoft confirms Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, new subscription tier coming in 2019

By Michael McWhertor
4 comments / new

Final Fantasy 15’s Regalia car is now in FF14, and everything is chaos

By Julia Lee
1 comment / new

The best way to avoid Avengers: Endgame spoilers and leaks

By Matt Patches
9 comments / new

Destiny 2: The Revelry guide: how to get Arbalest, the Exotic kinetic linear fusion rifle

By Ryan Gilliam
2 comments / new

Apex Legends patch turns Caustic and Gibraltar into real tanks

By Austen Goslin
1 comment / new

PlayStation 5: Why to be skeptical about next-gen console reveals

By Patricia Hernandez
31 comments / new