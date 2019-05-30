A close-up look at Star Wars Land’s life-size, hyper-detailed Millennium Falcon

Disneyland’s new land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, opens May 31 and boasts the first full-size replica of Han Solo’s faithful-but-flaky ship, the Millennium Falcon. Tucked behind the Corellian light freighter is Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, described as an “anchor attraction” in the land. The sales pitch: it’s not only a ride, but — as seems to be the theme with the entire park expansion — an immersive storytelling experience.

The Walt Disney Imagineers worked closely with Lucasfilm to make sure everything about the Millennium Falcon was accurate, visiting set pieces of the Falcon to get every last pipe, switch, and sticker on the exterior hull.

But the ship isn’t exactly like how it is in the movies, because the Falcon has undergone renovations through the years. There are even new additions: the ship, owned by Chewbacca according to Galaxy’s Edge lore, now comes equipped with a harpoon and altered pilot and co-pilot control sticks.

The ride’s look isn’t just aesthetic; it plays a part in the story. If guests’ missions don’t go well, the halls of the Falcon will take visible damage, see on the way out of the ride.

If you won’t be headed to the galaxy far, far away for awhile, here’s something we’ve smuggled out of the park: a first look of the Millennium Falcon in all its glory.