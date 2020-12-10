Cyberpunk 2077 characters can’t get their penises to stop poking through their pants

CD Projekt Red’s long-awaited role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is out now, and players are running into some surprising glitches. The game isn’t running very well at all on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A lot of the problems players are experiencing are frustrating — like frame rate issues and crashing.

Some are more amusing, like the one in which Cyberpunk 2077 players can’t get their characters to keep their massive hogs in their pants. I’m sure you’ve heard of this, but if not, let me explain: In Cyberpunk 2077, you can customize the genitals for your character, V — you can choose to have a penis or a vagina, with two different penis options and a size slider. For some players, the customizable genitalia are causing issues: Their penis just won’t stay in their pants.

[Ed. note: The following images are NSFW.]

#cyberpunk2077 @CyberpunkGame noticed a glitch where female penis does not stay in pants in inventory screen. Or is it a feature? pic.twitter.com/1dmlyL6JcI — ️‍⚧️Kimmi ️‍⚧️ (@Slinky_dangus) December 10, 2020

BROOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/UgvHhbVDGo — ChickieDaTendie | TOP 10% ON FALLGUYS (@ChickiesTendies) December 10, 2020

Best first glitch for Cyberpunk 2077 so far pic.twitter.com/VCenQzWv1a — Bipper (@PipperBipper) December 10, 2020

So I got this weird glitch in my game that caused my dick to show through my pancreas but why does my character look like you? @lildickytweets pic.twitter.com/hTIFHgmIUq — Side Mission (@SideMissionPod) December 9, 2020

Apparently, this is not only a problem for penises. Breasts cannot be contained, either.

Clearly, this is a problem, unless there is something I don’t know about fashion in the future. Given the sheer number of issues players are seeing on launch day for Cyberpunk 2077, I’ve got a hunch that this is unintended. (But honestly, what do I know? Regina George did it. And if Regina George does it, we all do it.) CD Projekt Red has not yet responded to our request for more information, nor has the company spoken publicly about the widespread launch problems.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. (It’s playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, too — but an enhanced version specifically for those consoles is scheduled to be released in 2021.) It’s players on PS4 and Xbox One who are seeing the most severe problems, but reports have been coming in from across all platforms.