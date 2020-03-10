The 10 most popular movies and shows on Netflix right now

Welcome to our guide of the most popular new releases on Netflix , a full breakdown of the biggest shows, based on who’s watching what.

Love Hard, the new holiday rom-com starring Nina Dobrev (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), shot up to the number one spot of this week’s Netflix top 10 after premiering on the service last Friday. This week’s top 10 list of the most popular movies and televisions show on Netflix also sees new additions in the form of Jeymes Samuel’s American Western The Harder They Fall starring Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) and Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad), the fifth season of the adult animated comedy Big Mouth, the third and final season of the Netflix original crime drama Narcos: Mexico, and more.

To help you navigate the vast swath of Netflix offerings, we’ve gathered our reviews, features, and quick takes on the shows and films that have cracked the top 10 list for the United States, and put them in one easy-to-read place. Read on to find out what people are watching, and see our coverage to help you choose which of Netflix’s most popular hits meet your needs or personal tastes.

Polygon updates the Netflix top 10 each Tuesday. The actual top 10 is subject to change between updates.

Netflix’s biggest new releases

10. Maid

Inspired by Stephanie Land’s New York Times best-selling memoir, Molly Smith Metzler’s streaming miniseries Maid stars Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers) as Alex Russell, a young single mother who becomes a housecleaner and maid in order to escape her abusive home life and provide a better life for her daughter Maddy. The series was released on Netflix three weeks ago and has garnered positive reviews, including Vulture critic Jen Chaney who describes the relationship between Alex and her mother Paula (Andie MacDowell) in her review as, “one of the most enriching experiences of the fall TV season.”

9. 21 Jump Street

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s 2012 buddy cop comedy 21 Jump Street stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum as former classmates-turned-rookie cops who are sent undercover as high school students to break up a dangerous synthetic drug ring. Accidentally mixing up their aliases, the two experience polar opposite versions of their own high school experiences, with the slow-witted but handsome jock Greg (Tatum) is assigned AP courses and the smart yet dweebish Morton (Hill) is given easy classes and gains a semblance of popularity. The film was just added to Netflix this month, which explains why it’s on this week’s top 10 list.

8. Cocomelon

Nothing will ever defeat Cocomelon. The sun will go supernova before Cocomelon is done. Bow to Cocomelon.

If your kid has to watch something (or possibly you’re tuning in yourself? No judgment here!), the animated-nursery-rhymes-and-songs-YouTube-channel-turned-Netflix-animated-series is one of the most popular children’s shows on the service this week. It’s amazing — it’s been on the list since fall 2020 and only fell off once, and shows no signs of going away ... ever!

7. Squid Game

The South Korean survival drama Squid Game has remained in the Netflix top 10 since it premiered back in September, and it’s easy to understand why. The show’s premise resembles a nightmarish Technicolor mashup of Battle Royale and Big Brother, following the stories of seven people who, along with 449 other perfect strangers, are abducted and subjected to a strange series of challenges that resemble schoolyard games like Red Light, Green Light and tug of war in a contest to win $38.5 million. You can probably guess the catch off the top of your head: If any of the participants lose any of the challenges, they are swiftly executed. Squid Game has maintained consistent popularity since its release as fans eagerly await more news regarding the show’s second season, which explains why it’s at number seven on this week’s top 10 list.

6. Catching Killers

Catching Killers is the latest in Netflix’s slew of productions focused on the subject of ‘True Crime’ stories. The four-episode docuseries, written and produced by Simon Dekker, focuses on the notorious investigation of three of the most infamous serial killing cases in American history; the Green River Killer, Aileen Wuornos, and the Happy Face Killer. The series premiered last week, which explains why it’s on this week’s Netflix top 10 at number six.

5. You

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, season 3 of You finds serial killer Joe Goldberg and his love interest/accomplice Love Quinn happily married in Northern California and raising their infant son Henry. Everything seems peachy keen in the suburbs, until Joe predictably falls into his old habit of romanticizing yet another woman before plotting to murder her when the reality of who she is doesn’t match with the idea of her he’s created in his own mind. Naturally his wife, who’s just as crazy as him, is not gonna tolerate any of this shit. The third season of You premiered last month, which explains why it’s number five on the Netflix top 10 this week.

4. Narcos: Mexico

Set in the ’80s and ’90s amid the rise of the illegal drug trade in Mexico, Narcos: Mexico was originally intended to be the fourth season of the hit Netflix crime drama Narcos before spinning off into its own series. Centering on a newly independent cartel struggling to assert its own dominance over the drug trade in the era of globalization, the third and final season of the series premiered on Netflix last Friday, which explains why it’s on this week’s top 10 list at number four.

3. The Harder They Fall

Featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Regina King (Watchmen), Idris Elba (The Suicide Squad), LaKeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), and more, Jeymes Samuel’s Western The Harder They Fall follows the story of outlaw Nat Love (Majors) who embarks on a quest for revenge against his nemesis Rufus Black (Elba) after he escapes from prison. The film has garnered much attention for its stylish contemporary take on Western tropes and its predominantly Black cast of performers, but how does it stake up against other Black Western films of its ilk? From our review,

Apart from the star-studded ensemble, with a few of the actors totally miscast, this film is only groundbreaking in the sense that it was designed for streaming. Its aesthetics are more obtrusively loud than stylish or gaudy. Its story is too slight to back up the overlong runtime. The natural Western landscape, rendered artificially, lacks vastness. Samuel’s The Harder They Fall doesn’t rise to the epic scale of its spaghetti and Blaxploitation influences: The genre has never felt so small and streaming-friendly as it does in this tawdry misadventure.

2. Big Mouth

Nick Krolland Andrew Goldberg’s raunchy adult animated comedy Big Mouth is back, once again tracking a group of awkward 7th grade teenagers, including best friends Nick Birch (Kroll) and Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney), as they navigate the frustrations of puberty and young adulthood. The fifth season of Big Mouth premiered on Netflix last Friday, which explains why it’s at number two on this week’s Netflix top 10.

1. Love Hard

Nina Dobrev (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) stars in Hernán Jiménez’s Love Hard as Natalie Bauer, an unlucky-in-love dating columnist who falls head over heels with a man named Josh over a dating app. Traveling to his East Coast hometown to surprise him for Christmas, Natalie discovers that she has been catfished by a nerdy man (Jimmy O. Yang) impersonating Tag Abbott (Darren Barnet), a handsome former classmate living in his hometown. Eager to make amends, Josh offers to set Natalie up with Tag in exchange for her pretending to be his girlfriend for the holidays. The film premiered on Netflix last Friday, which explains why it’s on this week’s top 10 list at number one.