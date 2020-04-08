 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steve Carell takes on space in the first images for Netflix’s Office replacement

By Petrana Radulovic
steve carell in uniform standing in front of his team Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

The Office may be leaving Netflix eventually to spread its wings on NBC’s Peacock, but another workplace comedy starring Steve Carell will rise up to take its place. Enter Space Force, a workplace comedy by the creator of The Office, centered around a gaggle of government employees tasked with creating a sixth branch of the U.S. military. The — you guessed it — SPACE FORCE.

Okay, so it’s a bit of a riff on President Trump’s Space Force, the newest real-world branch of the military. In addition to Carrel, the show stars Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation and Sonic the Hedgehog fame, Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow of Friends, Booksmart’s Diana Silvers, and Academy Award-nominated actor John Malkovich. It’s a workplace comedy first, so expect day-to-day shenanigans and workplace hijinks over, say, big intergalactic space force-esque plots.

The series is set for a May 29 premiere on Netflix. You can check out the first images below:

steve carell looking angy as someone looks smug and angry over his head Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
steve carell in uniform standing in front of his team Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
John malkovich holds a little sticky that says BOMB! on it Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
steve carell talks to lisa kudrow Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
pilot tawny newsome in cockpit go zoom Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
ben schwartz taking a selfie, sticking his tongue out and making a peace sign Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
jimmy o yang as a scientist looking aghast Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
diana silvers in an ice cream uniform Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
steve carell driving john malkovich Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
steve carell bowing down to jimmy o. yang, who wears an official lab coat Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
steve carell in a military uniform looking angy; behind him, ben schwartz has a shit-eating grin Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix
a moustached man looks chuffed Photo: Aaron Epstein/Netflix

