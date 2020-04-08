Steve Carell takes on space in the first images for Netflix’s Office replacement

The Office may be leaving Netflix eventually to spread its wings on NBC’s Peacock, but another workplace comedy starring Steve Carell will rise up to take its place. Enter Space Force, a workplace comedy by the creator of The Office, centered around a gaggle of government employees tasked with creating a sixth branch of the U.S. military. The — you guessed it — SPACE FORCE.

Okay, so it’s a bit of a riff on President Trump’s Space Force, the newest real-world branch of the military. In addition to Carrel, the show stars Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation and Sonic the Hedgehog fame, Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang, Lisa Kudrow of Friends, Booksmart’s Diana Silvers, and Academy Award-nominated actor John Malkovich. It’s a workplace comedy first, so expect day-to-day shenanigans and workplace hijinks over, say, big intergalactic space force-esque plots.

The series is set for a May 29 premiere on Netflix. You can check out the first images below: