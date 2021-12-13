Wonder Woman has a girlfriend, but needs one in canon

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

In her 2015 DC Bombshells series, set in an alternate universe, Marguerite Bennett established that Wonder Woman had gotten her first kiss from Princess of Mera of Atlantis. In his 2016 Wonder Woman series, Greg Rucka and his collaborators established Wonder Woman as a queer character who had been in love with one of her Amazon sisters before ever setting foot in Man’s World. In 2017, even Wonder Woman’s mass-audience big-budget film acknowledged that Amazons enjoy sex and relationships amongst themselves.

This week the alternate fantasy world series Dark Knights of Steel revealed that its version of Wonder Woman is dating Superman’s sister — that world’s Supergirl. Wonder Woman has had implied girlfriends, off-screen girlfriends, and girlfriends that couldn’t be called girlfriends because writers were living in more homophobic times.

I’m not mad! I’m actually more excited about the direction of the Wonder Woman line now than I have been in years. The fact that there is even a Wonder Woman line of books, instead of just a solo title, is practically a first for DC Comics. But all the same.

How much longer do I have to wait for Wonder Woman to smooch a girl on good old Earth 0? Phew.

Don’t worry about Supergirl’s tears in the image above — it’s not relationship woes. She’s just sad because her dad was assassinated by Fantasy Green Arrow.

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checcheto’s Daredevil is a flagrantly good book. The problem is that it’s been weaving a web of plot and characters so well for so long that all the good moments are resting on all the stuff that’s come before — which you’d only know if you’d been reading the book. Not great fodder for this weekly roundup. So it’s great that in the first issue of Devil’s Reign, a crossover series spinning out of Daredevil, Checchetto nails this three panel sequence of events so hard, and creates one of the most evocative images of Ben Grimm I’ve ever seen.

Batman’s off on a globetrotting adventure with a new creative team, one that harks back to the Batman Inc. days of Grant Morrison’s run on the character.

Hellions’ final issue is a great cap on what’s been one of the best of the Krakoan era’s oddball series. It’s the best “Suicide Squad” comic I’ve read in years.

Jonathan Kent, never change.

