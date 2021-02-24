 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Disney’s Gargoyles animated series is back as a board game

Gargoyles: Awakening is a co-op board game

By Nicole Carpenter
Lead gargoyle Goliath explodes out of his stone shell at dusk. Image: Walt Disney Television

The popular but tragically cancelled Disney TV series Gargoyles is getting a board game reboot. Produced by Ravensburger, Gargoyles: Awakening will be released on August 1. Ravensburger is the company behind another Disney board game, Disney Villainous, which puts players in the role of six different Disney bad guys.

Gargoyles: Awakening, which is named after the TV show’s five-part pilot episode, lets two to five players select among six Gargoyles characters: Goliath, Brooklyn, Lexington, Broadway, Hudson, or NYPD detective Elisa Maza. The group will fight against baddies Xanatos and Demona “in one of four scenarios.”

Front box cover of Gargoyles board game — stone gargoyles posing with wings, with the text Gargoyles Awakening Image: Ravensburger Games/Disney

“Based on the fan-favorite Disney cartoon from the 1990’s, Disney Gargoyles: Awakening is a cooperative strategy game,” Ravensburger said in a news release. “Do battle on a three-dimensional cityscape board showing Manhattan as it was depicted in the cartoon.”

Gargoyles: Awakening will be released for $34.99 at Target on Aug. 1.

For those who miss the beloved Disney show, Gargoyles is available to watch on Disney Plus. It’s set in Manhattan and follows a bunch of characters: the titular gargoyles, who turn into stone during the day but come to life at night and hang out with their human pal Elisa. The show was known for its serious world-building. You can read a lengthy FAQ from Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman, with notes down to even the smallest details, like why gargoyles don’t kiss. The show ran from 1994 to 1997.



