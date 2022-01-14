We’re hiring a video producer!

Do you dream of being in the spotlight? Are you a whiz in Adobe Premiere Pro? Do your friends roll their eyes when you talk at them about Dark Souls’ existential themes and unambiguous interpretation as an allegory for the human condition?

If so, then you’d be a great fit for the role of Polygon’s next video producer.

We’re looking to add a new face to our team who can help us create smart, fun, and occasionally absurd gaming content for our YouTube and Twitch channels. Hosting and video editing experience is a must, but above all else we’re looking for someone local to the NYC area with a passion for games, a knack for storytelling, and an appropriately irreverent sense of humor.

If you fit the bill and this sounds like work you’d enjoy doing, head on over to our job posting and apply! The deadline for applications is Monday, January 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET.