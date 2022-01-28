The Matrix Resurrections, Home Team, and every new movie you can watch from home

This weekend The Matrix Resurrections makes its debut on VOD just over a month following its premiere in theaters and on HBO Max. If you didn’t happen to catch Lana Wachowski’s cerebral return the Matrix series when it first came out, now’s the time to finally dust off your favorite pair of mirror-shades and jack in.

With less than a week until the premiere of Jackass Forever, the most highly anticipated film of February the season all time, there’s not a lot of reasons to go out to the theaters this weekend unless you want to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home or Scream for the umpteenth time. Not to worry; there’s plenty of new releases to watch from home on VOD and streaming. We’ve got the Kevin James sports comedy Home Team on Netflix, the young adult drama The Fallout starring Jenna Ortega (Scream) and Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story) on HBO Max, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Disney Plus, plus tons of other new films debuting on VOD.

To help you get a handle on what’s new and available, here are the new movies you can watch on streaming and VOD this weekend.

The Matrix Resurrections

What to watch: Available to rent for $24.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Eighteen years after the conclusion of the Matrix trilogy comes The Matrix Resurrections, a post-cyberpunk love story heist movie epilogue from series creator Lana Wachowski featuring returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. An ambitious, strange, and deeply personal continuation of the original series that further complicates and interrogates the concept of the “chosen one,” The Matrix Resurrections is every bit as audacious and singular as the 1999 original. From our (excellent) review:

The Matrix Resurrections is about doing the impossible. On a very basic level, it’s about the insurmountable and inherently cynical task of making a follow-up to the Matrix trilogy, one that breaks technical and narrative ground the way the first film did. On a thematic one, it’s an agitprop romance, one of the most effective mass media diagnoses of the current moment that finds countless things to be angry about, and proposes fighting them all with radical, reckless love. On top of all that, it is also a kick-ass work of sci-fi action — propulsive, gorgeous, and yet still intimate — that revisits the familiar to show audiences something very new.

Home Team

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Loosely inspired by Sean Payton’s 2010 autobiography, the 2022 sports comedy Home Team stars Kevin James as the renowned NFL coach who led the New Orleans Saints to their Super Bowl victory. Suspended from coaching two years after his Super Bowl win, Payton returns to his hometown in effort to reconnect with his 12 year old son. With his son’s football team in desperate need of some coaching, Payton steps up to lead them to newfound heights of success and self-esteem. That might make it sound like Home Team is your typical inspirational sports drama, but not to worry: there’s more than plenty projectile vomit and crass humor to go around.

The Fallout

Where to watch: Available to stream on HBO Max

The Fallout stars Jenna Ortega (Scream) and Maddie Ziegler (West Side Story) as Vada Cavell and Mia Reed, two students who survive a school shooting. Bonded through their mutual experience, both Vada and Mia grapple with the emotional and psychological fallout of their classmates’ deaths while trying to build a new life in the wake of tragedy. The Fallout garnered significant praise following its debut at 2021’s SXSW, with many singling out Park’s direction and Ortega’s emotionally moving performance in particular.

Clean

What to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

The 2021 crime drama Clean stars Adrien Brody (The Pianist) as a troubled man with a violent past pursuing a life of quiet repentance as a garbage collector. When a spur of the moment decision places him in the crosshairs of a local crime boss (Glenn Fleshler), he’ll have to resume his life of violence in order to protect himself and those he holds dear.

Produced and co-written by Brody himself alongside director Paul Solet, Clean certainly isn’t going to win any accolades for originality, but if you’re looking for another action film in the vein of 2021’s Nobody or John Wick and find the prolonged delay of John Wick 4 too excruciating to bear, this might be enough to ease some of the wait in the meantime.

A Taste of Hunger

What to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon; $6.99 on Vudu

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Katrine Greis-Rosenthal star in the 2022 drama A Taste of Hunger as Carsten and Maggi, a culinary power couple who strive to make their mark on the Danish gourmet scene by opening their own popular restaurant in Copenhagen. Despite their relative happiness, the two become obsessed with the one thing they don’t have — a Michelin star. Willing to sacrifice everything, including possibly their own marriage, Carsten and Maggi are forced to face the consequences of their ambition and decide what truly matters to them: prestige, or each other. The trailer plays similiarly to last year’s Another Round, so if you’re the type of viewer who considers watching a handsome Danish man going through a mid-life crisis to be an entertaining watch, you should definitely pop this one on.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

What to watch: Available to stream on Disney Plus

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, the sixth installment in the wildly popular animated Ice Age series, has gone through quite a few ups and downs in its journey to the big (and little) screen. After more than four years of production and the closure of Blue Sky Studios following Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox, the television spinoff-turned-feature film has finally be released into the world on Disney Plus.

The new Ice Age movie stars Crash and Eddie, the mischievous thrill-seeking possum brothers first seen in 2006’s Ice Age: The Meltdown, who set out in search of adventure only to find themselves trapped in a hollow earth inhabited by mythical creatures that managed to survive extinction. Rescued by a daredevil weasel named Buck Wild, the trio must embark on a mission to save the Lost World and restore peace to the land.

And here’s what dropped last Friday:

Last Night in Soho

Where to watch: Available to rent for $5.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Edgar Wright’s giallo-inspired psychological thriller stars Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a 1960s-obsessed young woman who moves to London to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer. After moving into a small studio apartment, she begins to experiencing startling dreams where she is transported to a Soho nighclub in the body of Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), an aspiring singer caught in a web of luxury and intrigue. But Eloise’s dreams become more vivid and violent, blurring the line between hallucinations and reality, will she be able to uncover the reason for why this visions are happening? From our review,

Centrally, as a study of Wright’s own nostalgic proclivities, Soho is a fascinating cultural object. He’s demonstrated an interest in the frailty of nostalgia in previous works. In Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, characters are beholden to, and castigated for, unrealistic nostalgia. Stylistically, though, he’s always leaned into homage, again going as far back as Spaced, with its myriad visual and textual references to Hollywood and more esoteric cinema. Homage in itself is adjacent to nostalgia: It’s the celebration, in Wright’s case, of past styles and aesthetics, and deep, wistful love for decades-old cinema percolates through his filmography. Soho feels like Wright’s most explicit interrogation of his own sentimental impulses, and simultaneously, his most stylistically grandiose work. But central to this story, too, is the violent and lurid exploitation of women. This is certainly Edgar Wright at his Edgar Wright-iest, but even as he’s arguing against celebrating the past in Last Night in Soho, he’s celebrating it himself, in ways that are hard to escape, and at times, harder still to enjoy.

A Hero

Where to watch: Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

Amir Jadidi (Zero Day) stars in Iranian master Asghar Farhadi’s 2021 film A Hero as Rahim, a man temporarily freed from debtor’s prison with only two days to repay his creditor. When his secret girlfriend discovers a lost handbag filled with gold coins, Rahim does something remarkable by returning the bag to its original owner instead of repaying his debt. As news of Rahim’s altruist act begin to spread, so too do rumors of his suspected duplicity. Tasked with confirming his story, Rahim must convince those around him of his character to spare his family from shame and reprisal. Winner of the Grand Prix at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, A Hero has garnered significant acclaim as one of the best films of the year, and is expected to be nominated for Best International Film at this year’s Oscars.

Warhunt

Where to watch: Available to rent for $6.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

I’ll be totally honest with you: When I saw that a movie called “Warhunt” was coming to VOD this weekend, I did not initially have particularly any expectations of it being a future classic. But after watching the trailer, I’m positively ecstatic to watch it. Set in 1945, the film follows a squad of US soldiers stranded in the Black Forest of Germany after their cargo plane crashes behind enemy lines. However, there’s more than just Nazis for them to be afraid of, as a malevolent force seems to have ensnared the group in a maze of illusions and horrors. Their only hope? Major Johnson (Mickey Rourke), a gold eyepatch-wearing Van Helsing-type commander who ventures out to the crash site on a mission to recover his lost comrades and kill some evil. If you love films like 2018’s Overlord or 2009’s Red Snow and are hungry for a WII horror-fantasy action thriller, Warhunt is the ticket.

The Last Thing Mary Saw

Where to watch: Available to stream on Shudder

Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3) stars in The Last Thing Mary Saw as a young woman who illicit romance with her family’s maid Eleanor (Isabelle Fuhrman) puts her at odds with the scruples of her parents and the prejudices of her small New England Puritan community. When the community’s matriarch (Judith Roberts) dies under mysterious circumstances, Mary is implicated and put under investigation by the tow’s constable. Recalling the series of events in the days prior, The Last Thing Mary Saw gradually evolves from a period piece story of religious persecution into a supernatural horror fable filled with gory close-ups and ghoulish visuals.