 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
With a KYOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOMMMM, Riri Williams (disguised in the metal suite of the Cobalt Man) blasts a bunch of bad guys with a ray of light from the Ten Rings in Iron Man #24 (2022). Image: Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unzueta/Marvel Comics

Filed under:

The MCU’s newest superhero just got her hands on one of Marvel universe’s worst WMDs

Call it Ironheart and the Ten Rings

By Susana Polo
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Iron Man stories in which Tony Stark confronts his own god complex are a standby of the character’s history, and writer Christopher Cantwell’s two-plus-year run on the series is no exception. But you can’t say that his arc hasn’t been creative, what with him deleting his Twitter account, going on a cosmic adventure with Frog Man, and turning into an actual god. And this week’s issue, which caps a story arc with the surprise appearance of Ironheart, is no exception.

The good news is that the Ten Rings — not the floaty ones from the MCU but the devastating super-weapons of Marvel Comics — are out of the hands of the criminal syndicate looking to sell them to highest bidder. The embarrassing news, for Iron Man, is that despite using his entire fortune to buy super-weapons out of the hands of criminals, faking his own coma, mounting a months-long sting operation for the Ten Rings in particular... Riri Williams, aka Ironheart, rescued them first, without his help.

Even more interesting: By the end of the comic, Riri, soon to make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, gets to keep them indefinitely.

What else is happening in the pages of our favorite comics? We’ll tell you. Welcome to Monday Funnies, Polygon’s weekly list of the books that our comics editor enjoyed this past week. It’s part society pages of superhero lives, part reading recommendations, part “look at this cool art.” There may be some spoilers. There may not be enough context. But there will be great comics. (And if you missed the last edition, read this.)

Iron Man #24

“I’m a hero too, Tony,” Riri insists. “And I think I can save the world with these things.” Tony thinks for a long beat, before saying “Okay, take them. I trust you,” in Iron Man #24 (2022) Image: Christopher Cantwell, Angel Unzueta/Marvel Comics

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether “Riri has the Ten Rings and intends to find a way to use them for good” is a plot thread that will be remembered and used in a future comic — but I don’t think it necessarily matters. A comic that takes a full eight pages to explore why Riri is no less qualified than Tony Stark — and probably more — to safeguard the Ten Rings, to establish that she deserves his trust as much as any Avenger... that’s a cool comic. Also props to artist Angel Unzueta for keeping eight pages of conversation visually interesting.

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands

Kate sits on a bed as her two male friends and coworkers play a first person shooting game in their dorm-like room. “Your sister and friends,” one asks, “Are they hot?” Or are they “camp hot.” They explain to Kate that “camp hot” is “when you’re a four in the real world, so you’re an eight here.” “Jesus Christ,” she says to herself, and they don’t hear her over the game in Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands (2022). Image: Kate Beaton/Drawn and Quarterly

Kate “Hark! A Vagrant” Beaton’s Ducks has been out for several weeks now, but I only just managed to finish it. It’s absolutely one of the best comics of the year, a deliberate-but-never-slow, sobering-but-never-existential memoir of the cartoonist’s two-year stint working in the remote, self-contained, overwhelmingly male, and dangerously unregulated worker camps of the Alberta oil sands boom. Beaton weaves together explorations of generational economic scarcity, workplace sexual harassment, capitalist exploitation of people and environments, being on the internet in the late ’00s, and putting your own psyche in place after sexual assault together so deftly you don’t even see the loom.

Nightwing #97

Ric Grayson looks over his shoulder from the open window of his taxi cab, saying “I need you to get in the cab,” in Nightwing #97 (2022). Image: Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo/DC Comics

The final page reveal at the end of this week’s Nightwing is Ric Grayson. By which I mean the persona Nightwing donned after he got shot in the head and lost all his memories, a memory that every person I’ve ever talked to about it wishes they, also, could forget. How has Ric Grayson and his taxi cab appeared in the middle of the woods where Dick Grayson and Batgirl are hiding a state’s witness? Your guess is as good as mine. For the first time in my life, I can’t wait to see where a Ric Grayson story goes from here.

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night

Milly psyches herself up to draw back the creepy shower curtain in a creepy bathroom, then turns away going “Nope.” After a one panel beat, she strides back angrily “Fuck, Billy, you better be in there—” in The Night Eaters (2022). Image: Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda/Abrams ComicArts

The Night Eaters, the first book in an ongoing graphic novel from the folks who brought you the hit Monstress series, is difficult to describe without spoiling some of the best stuff in it. Sure, yeah, it’s a story about Asian immigrant generational trauma, a la Turning Red or Everything Everywhere All at Once, that meets haunted house horror. But there’s a lot more to its twists and turns.

Also, as illustrated above, it’s extremely funny.

Defenders Beyond #4

Taaia pushes back against a villain who wants to “fix everything.” “And what then — when your new timeline doesn’t ‘make the grade’?! ‘Reboot after reboot’, you said!! And each sooner than the last — always hunting for the ‘perfect fix’— until not even we know if we’re the ‘true story’ — or your latest ‘maybe-verse’!!!!” she says, against an illustration of dozens of parallel earths in Defenders Beyond #4 (2022). Image: Al Ewing, Javier Rodríguez/Marvel Comics

Marvel and DC comics love taking digs at the competition, but I gotta say, this shot across the bow in Defenders Beyond might be the first one that actually got me, a DC person forever, right in the heart. Eventually you do live through enough reboots that you either quit or accept that you’ve gotta stop caring about canon so much.

Wynd: The Throne in the Sky #3

The heroic teens of Wynd: Throne in the Sky #3 (2022) look up at bearded person so huge that pine trees grow on their hat. “Couple o’ little birdies told me some young’uns were in trouble down the slopes,” they say in huge letters, “and sure as can be, there you were.” Image: James Tynion IV, Michael Dialynas/Boom Studios

I’ve only known Strawberry, the giant who rescues the heroes of Wynd: The Throne in the Sky by popping them in a huge jar like they’re bugs from the backyard, for two pages. But if anything bad happens to them I’ll kill everyone in this room and etc., etc., you know how it goes.

Guides

Marvel Snap’s best decks for beginners

Gaming

What is Marvel Snap and why is it suddenly so popular?

Marvel

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer makes Kang an MCU mystery worth solving

View all stories in Marvel

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon