Sonic faces a whole multiverse of Eggmans and Eggbabies in newest Sonic Prime trailer

The multiverse is in the zeitgeist and the latest hero to catapult himself through multiple realities is none other than Sonic the Hedgehog.

In the new trailer for Sonic Prime, the blue speedster finds himself shattering into a completely different reality — a sort of cyberpunk dystopia where Dr. Eggman has taken over and rules with an iron fist with a council of other Eggmans (including a baby Eggman and an angsty teen Eggman). But that’s not the only weird reality out there. Sonic finds himself in jungles and on the high seas with pirate versions of his friends.

It’s up to Sonic to speed across the multiverse — or in this case the “Shatterverse” — in order to get back to his reality. Hopefully his friends will start to recognize who he is.

The eight episode first season will hit Netflix on Dec. 15. The first episode is a 40 minute special, with the rest clocking in at 20 minutes.