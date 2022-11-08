We’re streaming the best games of the year on Twitch all month long

The holidays are already upon us, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to reflect back on all the amazing games that came out this year and start compiling our list of personal favorites.

It may be a while until you can read Polygon’s official list of 2022’s best games, so until then, the video team will be streaming our favorite games of the year three days a week on Twitch – starting today, with Nobody Saves the World. It’s a celebration we’re calling Streamsgiving, and we’d love for you to join in on the fun!

Here is a schedule of all the games we’ll be streaming through the rest of the month:

Tuesday, November 8 | Streamsgiving Day 1: Nobody Saves the World

Thursday, November 10 | Streamsgiving Day 2: God of War: Ragnarök (presented by Movember)

Friday, November 11 | Streamsgiving Day 3: Coral Island

Monday, November 14 | Streamsgiving Day 4: Marvel Snap

Tuesday, November 15 | Tina Town (our newest series on Twitch; check out the latest episode if you missed it, it’s super fun!)

Thursday, November 17 | Building Simone’s Dream F1 Gaming Rig (presented by GameStop)

Friday, November 18 | Streamsgiving Day 5: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Monday, November 21 | Streamsgiving Day 6: Total War: Warhammer 3

Tuesday, November 22 | Streamsgiving Day 7: Curse of the Golden Idol

Wednesday, November 23 | Streamsgiving Day 8: Grounded

Monday, November 28 | Streamsgiving Day 9: Cyber Monday Cyberpunk 2077

We’ll post the schedule for December in a few weeks, so keep an eye out here — or better yet, go follow us on Twitch and you’ll automatically be notified of all our upcoming streams. Hope to see you all there!