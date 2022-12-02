 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We built the ultimate racing rig

And then crashed some cars

By Simone de Rochefort
new

What to do with a super gaming PC once you’ve built it? For us, the answer was F1 22, with a side helping of Dirt.

A couple weeks ago, I was tasked with building my very first gaming PC — live, on Twitch. I don’t think I can stress enough how nerve-wracking it is to be told, OK, you can get kitted out with a sick racing cockpit and a powerful PC. With all the accessories you could dream of. And then you can pretend to be an F1 driver. But first, you have to let the internet watch you sweat and swear over a motherboard for two hours.

Well, we did it — thanks to our sponsor GameStop, our PC is filled with the beefiest bits, and we were able to put together an incredible sim-racing setup from GameStop’s online shop.

The only thing left to do was race! Wait, I also have to do that live on the internet?!

Pat and I took the rig through its paces, whipping through time trial challenges and then attempting to simply get through a Grand Prix without being sent into a wall by Fernando Alonso — a man whose AI seems to have it out for me.

You can check out the full stream above, and make sure you subscribe to our Twitch channel for more fun streams.

