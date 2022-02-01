Every movie and show coming to Netflix in February

Even with Netflix’s recommendation algorithm serving you new movies, new TV shows, and original programming tailored to your viewing habits, the streaming service’s fire hose of content makes it difficult to parse what’s coming and going.

This month, new seasons of Love Is Blind and Space Force hit Netflix. The Cuphead Show debuts, along with a Vikings spinoff. There is also a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie. From the back catalog, we get some DC flicks like The Dark Knight, Batman Begins, and Watchmen.

Available in February

Business Proposal (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.

Juvenile Justice (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court.

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Available Feb. 1

My Best Friend Anne Frank (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Based on the real-life friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar, from Nazi-occupied Amsterdam to their harrowing reunion in a concentration camp.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: New lessons, new surprises, same adorable kitties — including Floyd! Gabby leads the way with Pandy, CatRat, Cakey, Baby Box and other beloved pals.

Raising Dion: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Nicole continues to raise a son who has much to learn about his superpowers. But with Dion growing stronger, danger may be closer than they think.

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Available Feb. 2

Dark Desire: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: As Alma tries to rebuild her life, a reunion with Darío rekindles their doomed affair and brings his more sinister side to the surface.

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Steven’s travels take him to New Mexico for big game and an exotic import, as well as Hawaii, where he hunts feral goats and takes up spearfishing.

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Posing as a wealthy, jet-setting diamond mogul, he wooed women online then conned them out of millions of dollars. Now some victims plan for payback.

Available Feb. 3

Finding Ola (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: After a life-altering event, Ola embarks on a journey of self-discovery while dealing with the challenges of raising two children and making ends meet.

Kid Cosmic: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Kid’s superhero dreams come true as the Local Heroes become Earth’s greatest champions. But is something amiss with this ridiculously awesome adventure?

Murderville (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here’s the catch: each episode’s guest star isn’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville. The six-episode procedural crime comedy premieres globally on Netflix on February 3. Based off the BAFTA award winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions. Celebrity Guest Stars: Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, Sharon Stone

Available Feb. 4

Looop Lapeta (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When her boyfriend loses a mobster’s cash, Savi races against the clock to save the day — if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Together, the Magnolias work through new relationships, old wounds and town politics as the sweet parts of life blend with the salty and the sour.

Through My Window (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Raquel’s longtime crush on her next-door neighbor turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family’s objections.

Available Feb. 8

Child of Kamiari Month (Netflix Anime)

From Netflix: A year after losing her mother, a young girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Y’all wanna hear something crazy? Then tune into Comedian Ms. Pat’s first hour-long Netflix special, directed by the legendary Robert Townsend. Ms. Pat recalls growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention, how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money, and much much more. Ms Pat: Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy? is produced by award winning producers Page Hurwitz and Wanda Sykes for Push It Productions and Reg Tigerman. It launches globally on Netflix on February 8, 2022.

Available Feb. 9

Catching Killers: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The detectives who captured the BTK Killer and other notoriously brutal murderers recount the brave actions and burdens behind their investigations.

Disenchantment: Part 4 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

The mystery of Dreamland’s origins — and the stakes for its future — become ever clearer as our trio — and King Zøg — find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.

Ideias à Venda (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Brazilian entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to an audience and celebrity judges. But to win R$200,000, they’ll also have to navigate tough challenges.

Only Jokes Allowed (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Six of South Africa’s top comedians take center stage and showcase their talent in this collection of short stand-up sets.

The Privilege (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.

Available Feb. 10

Into the Wind (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: While vacationing at a seaside resort, a hopeful medical student experiences first love with a local kitesurfer, but their friends and family disapprove.

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises.

Available Feb. 11

Anne+: The Film (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Under pressure to finish her novel and move to Montreal for her relationship, a queer 20-something in Amsterdam searches for what she wants in life.

Love Tactics (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An ad executive and a fashion designer-blogger don’t believe in love, so they place a bet to make the other fall head over heels — with unusual tactics.

Bigbug (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Android chefs. Drone security. Robot overlords. The future looks bright until the cracks show and the AI uprising begins in this sci-fi comedy.

Inventing Anna (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.

Love and Leashes (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Love never hurt so good for two co-workers who enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.

Love Is Blind: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A new journey begins for singles seeking transformative love — sight unseen. Who will find romance and who will come face to face with heartbreak?

Tall Girl 2 (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Landing the lead in the school musical is a dream come true for Jodi, until the pressure sends her confidence — and her relationship — into a tailspin.

Toy Boy: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: As Hugo investigates the bombing, he and his friends deal with a new pair of adversaries and a fresh set of challenges at work.

Available February 12

Forecasting Love and Weather (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Inside a national weather service, love proves just as difficult to predict as rain or shine for a diligent forecaster and her free-spirited co-worker.

Twenty Five Twenty One (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teen fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.

Available Feb. 14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: A seemingly happy marriage begins to dissolve when the husband’s faithfulness is called into question, and both spouses become tempted by other people.

Fishbowl Wives (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In a luxury apartment tower, six different women in unhappy marriages end up crossing the line into infidelity. Based on the manga series by Kurosawa R.

Available Feb. 15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Ridley Jones: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Outer space adventures, treasure hunting and new friends keep Ridley and crew busy as they protect the museum from magical mishaps — and Mr. Peabody.

Available Feb. 16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: The lives of an emerging superstar and a filmmaker intertwine in this intense, intimate three-part documentary charting rapper Kanye West’s career.

Secrets of Summer (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret.

Swap Shop: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: One person’s junk is another person’s profit. Seasoned collectors venture out across Tennessee in search of bargains they can sell for big money.

Available Feb. 17

Erax (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: During a sleepover, Auntie Opal and her niece Nina accidentally release the mythical and dangerous Erax creatures that must be returned to the storybook from which they escaped. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Fistful of Vengeance (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: In 1939 Germany, a disabled farm boy is pursued by Nazi soldiers after Hitler enacts Aktion T4; a program to euthanize people with disabilities. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Heart Shot (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: High school seniors Nikki and Samantha are in love and planning their future — until Nikki’s violent past comes back to threaten everything she holds dear. A short film from the Emerging Filmmaker Initiative.

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (Netflix Comedy)

From Netflix: Mo Gilligan breaks down his days as a broke teenager, working in retail, relationship dynamics, annoying talk show producers and more in this special.

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Kurt investigates a mysterious, grisly death that seems connected to an incendiary national news story that was one of Rask’s first cases in Malmö.

Available Feb. 18

The Cuphead Show! (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Investigators reveal how Boeing’s alleged priority of profit over safety could have contributed to two catastrophic crashes within months of each other.

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: An unlikely team of Rabbids are on the mission of a lifetime to Mars. It’s up to them to come together and stop the galaxy’s newest threat.

Space Force: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Under a new administration, General Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

Available Feb. 20

Don’t Kill Me (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After Mirta dies of a drug overdose with her lover, she resuscitates alone and discovers she’s part of a violent world she never knew existed.

Available Feb. 21

Halloween (2007)

Available Feb. 22

Cat Burglar (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz in a new series from the creators of Black Mirror.

RACE: Bubba Wallace (Netflix Documentary)

From Netflix: Both the personal and professional tracks of race car driver Bubba Wallace’s life are chronicled in this new docuseries. With exclusive access to Wallace during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, his first with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing, the six-episode series traces his rise to the elite ranks of NASCAR as the only full-time Black driver and the turbulent aftermath that followed his decision to speak out about racial injustice.

Available Feb. 23

UFO (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: When aspiring musician and student Deniz falls for a rough-hewn motorbike racer, tragedy and family opposition obstruct their path to love.

Available Feb. 24

Karma’s World Music Videos (Netflix Family)

From Netflix: Step into Karma’s musical world as she rocks the mic — and her curls — for this fun and funky playlist packed with rhymes and the power of positivity!

Available Feb. 25

Back to 15 (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Thirty-year-old Anita travels back to age 15 and starts meddling with everybody’s lives — until she realizes the only life that needs fixing is her own.

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: Pol is challenged by intimidating professors and a group of new friends when he enrolls in university in pursuit of a philosophy degree.

Restless (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: After going to extremes to cover up an accident, a corrupt cop’s life spirals out of control when he starts receiving threats from a mysterious witness.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: Madea’s back — hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration.

Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix Series)

From Netflix: In this sequel to Vikings, 100 years have passed and a new generation of legendary heroes arises to forge its own destiny — and make history.

Available Feb. 28

My Wonderful Life (Netflix Film)

From Netflix: A blackmail note threatening to reveal a woman’s affair sparks a chain of events that serves as large-scale group therapy for her entire family.

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3