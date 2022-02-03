We’re hiring a social video producer!

If you missed the deadline for our last job posting, or perhaps decided you weren’t quite the right fit, have I got news for you! We just opened up a new role for a social video producer to join our growing team.

We’re looking for someone with enthusiasm, a passion for games, and a great sense of humor who can shepherd Polygon into a new digital age. By which I mean, we’re launching a TikTok channel. We need someone who can lead the charge on that, while also helping to grow our presence on Twitch in new and exciting ways. The ideal candidate is local to the NYC area, has prior experience creating content for TikTok and Twitch, and is comfortable both in front of and behind a camera.

If this sounds like the job for you, head on over to the job posting and apply! Applications will remain open until February 20th at 11:59 p.m. ET.