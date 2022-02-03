 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

We’re hiring a social video producer!

New, 1 comment

Want to join our team?

By Tara Long

If you missed the deadline for our last job posting, or perhaps decided you weren’t quite the right fit, have I got news for you! We just opened up a new role for a social video producer to join our growing team.

We’re looking for someone with enthusiasm, a passion for games, and a great sense of humor who can shepherd Polygon into a new digital age. By which I mean, we’re launching a TikTok channel. We need someone who can lead the charge on that, while also helping to grow our presence on Twitch in new and exciting ways. The ideal candidate is local to the NYC area, has prior experience creating content for TikTok and Twitch, and is comfortable both in front of and behind a camera.

If this sounds like the job for you, head on over to the job posting and apply! Applications will remain open until February 20th at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Loading comments...

The Latest

I feel bad catching Pokémon in Legends: Arceus

By Ana Diaz

Destiny 2 is getting a complete weapon overhaul in The Witch Queen

By Ryan Gilliam
A drawing man in a green medieval hood holds a whip in front of a pink background.
Play

Why power creep is a good thing in Vampire Survivors

By Clayton Ashley

Pajama Sam, Spy Fox, and more Humongous point-and-click classics come to the Nintendo Switch

By Toussaint Egan
2 comments / new

James Gunn made sure Peacemaker’s White Dragon was a true ‘racist piece of shit’

By Zosha Millman
13 comments / new

Wordle game jam transforms the daily puzzle into spells, prophecies, and more

By Chase Carter
1 comment / new