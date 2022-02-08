 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Destiny 2’s mysterious new bridge is now complete

New, 2 comments

A quiet narrative tease awaits payoff

By Joshua Rivera
Destiny 2 - Curse of Osiris
Destiny 2
Image: Bungie

One of the more plot-relevant activities players can currently do in Destiny 2 is something called an Astral Alignment. It’s a name that conjures up imagery of some sort of cosmic chiropractor — a description that might actually be quite accurate, if cracking the spine of the universe could be done with very large guns. Astral Alignments are meant to be part of Destiny 2 current seasonal grind, so while they might not be the most popular activity, many players regularly do them — and some recently noticed a bridge being slowly constructed in the background, one that might lead to the next big chapter in Destiny 2’s grand story.

Players first began to notice the bridge over the weekend, but working together, they’ve discovered evidence its slow construction began a whopping six months ago, with Destiny 2’s Season of the Lost.

As YouTuber Esoterick has shown, the bridge is now done.

The bridge leads to the chrysalis of Savathûn, the eponymous royal at the heart of The Witch Queen expansion due to drop later this month. Because of this, players are speculating that they will get to traverse this bridge as a part of a final mission that may be patched in to close out the Season of the Lost before The Witch Queen launches on Feb. 22.

It’s a pretty reasonable assumption, given Bungie’s track record of using environmental storytelling to slowly lay the groundwork between major story missions, and a nice subtle tease for sharp-eyed fans looking forward to what might be the best Destiny 2 expansion yet.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

America’s Army going dark after 20 years

By Owen S. Good
3 comments / new

PlayStation 5’s system update brings new features to party chat

By Ana Diaz
7 comments / new

Where to watch every Oscar-nominated movie

By Pete Volk, Toussaint Egan, and 1 more

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Is Spritzee Shiny?

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 2 kicks off on Valentine’s Day

By Owen S. Good

This mime game puts a new spin on ‘finger guns’

By Ana Diaz
2 comments / new