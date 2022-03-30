 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

12 simulation games worth picking up at Steam’s short-term Simfest sale

New, 1 comment

The sale ends April 4

By Ryan Gilliam
a lion with a cub at sunset in Planet Zoo Image: Frontier Developments

Steam is hosting a sale on simulation games, dubbed “Simfest: Hobby Edition.” The new sale started on March 28 and runs until Monday, April 4 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Simfest features four main game categories: driving, management, building, and multiplayer. Each category has a ton of different games with unique themes, from truck simulators to gas-station simulators to model builders. Some of the discounts are rather modest, sitting as low as 10%. However, there are some well-known simulator games — like Euro Truck Simulator 2 — on sale for 75% off.

With more than 400 simulator games highlighted on Steam, we looked through the offerings and selected 12 that are worth your time and money for the sale price.

Many games in the Simfest sale also have demos — including games not on this short list. If you want to try any of these games before you buy, look for the “demo” tab on the Simfest sale page.

Note that the Simfest sale is also advertising games that aren’t actually on sale, like PowerWash Simulator, or games that aren’t even available to play yet, like The Wandering Village.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Elliot Page confirms his Umbrella Academy character will come out in season 3

By Zosha Millman

Netflix’s Bridgerton prequel casts its young Queen Charlotte, reveals more show details

By Petrana Radulovic

Elden Ring guide: Every bell bearing location

By Jeffrey Parkin

Nine Sols’ first gameplay footage shows a bold new direction for Devotion’s developers

By Cass Marshall
1 comment / new

Elden Ring fans are making beautifully cursed characters

By Nicole Clark
9 comments / new

RRR director’s previous fantasy epics, Baahubali movies, are on Netflix

By Pete Volk

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon