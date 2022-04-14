Dungeons & Dragons Direct event will reveal the future of D&D on April 21

Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast will host a special streaming event on April 21 at 9 a.m. PT. Called D&D Direct, the approximately 30-minute presentation will “unveil upcoming products, along with other announcements, and updates” according to a news release. It will be broadcast live on both Twitch and YouTube.

Wizards has a lot of irons in the fire at the moment, especially when you consider it also publishes Magic: The Gathering. For the D&D brand, there is at least one new book on the way. It’s called Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, and it’s the first project penned entirely by Black and brown authors in the franchise’s nearly 50-year history. There’s also a major motion picture in the can, starring Chris Pine with Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, Fast and the Furious’ Michelle Rodriguez, and Paddington 2’s Hugh Grant. Meanwhile, we haven’t heard much on the live-action TV show in a while either. Then there are the video games. Baldur’s Gate 3 is still in early access, and an as-yet untitled third-person open-world game is on the way from Hidden Path Entertainment.

On Wednesday, Wizards’ parent company Hasbro announced it had acquired D&D Beyond, the game’s most popular digital toolset. The acquisition comes on the heels of a banner year for the Rhode Island based toy company, which cleared $1 billion in sales for the first time in 2021.