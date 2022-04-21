 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch D&D Direct for the latest on all things Dungeons & Dragons

Wizards of the Coast promises ‘exclusive reveals’ for the ever-expanding world of D&D

By Michael McWhertor

Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast will livestream the inaugural D&D Direct, a Nintendo Direct-style livestream dedicated to all things Dungeons & Dragons, on Thursday, April 21. Wizards promises “exclusive reveals” across the tabletop role-playing game’s many mediums, including books, video games, entertainment, and, of course, the RPG itself. D&D’s maker also teases “a few surprises” during D&D Direct.

D&D Direct kicks off at 12 p.m. EDT/9 a.m. PDT, and will stream live on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube and Twitch channels. The show will run approximately 30 minutes, and Wizards of the Coast describes it as “jam-packed.”

We have a good sense of what D&D Direct might cover, which includes at least one new book, Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, and live-action adaptations of the franchise in both movie and TV show form. There are also two video games: Baldur’s Gate 3, which is still in early access, and an as-yet untitled third-person open-world game from Hidden Path Entertainment.

D&D 5th Edition may also see the return of the Spelljammer and Dragonlance settings, based on hints from Wizards itself. Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast may also have more to say about the future of D&D Beyond, the popular digital toolset and online storefront it purchased last week.

