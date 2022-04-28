PlayStation has two huge sales right now — here are 26 games worth getting

To celebrate Japan’s Golden Week, PlayStation is hosting an extensive sale on games for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and even PlayStation 3, along with a separate — but equally sweeping — swath of discounts for games under $20.
The Golden Week sale features titles from Japanese developers, running the gamut from horror games such as The Evil Within 2 and Resident Evil 2 Remake to role-playing games like Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The Games Under $20 sale (which, honestly, has the better deals of the two promotions) features classics like Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Civilization 6, Sleeping Dogs, and Star Wars Republic Commando. It’s worth noting that in some cases, PS Plus subscribers will get a bigger discount.
Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite games from the more than 1,000 that are on sale.
Golden Week Sale (Ends May 12)
- Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition (PS4, PS5) — $41.99
- Bloodborne Complete Edition (PS4) — $17.49
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (PS4) — $19.79
- Resident Evil 2 (PS4) — $15.99
- Nier Replicant (PS4) — $29.99
- Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) — $12.99
- Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition (PS4, PS5) — $39.99
- The Evil Within 2 (PS4) — $7.99
- Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood (PS4) — $4.99
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle (PS4) — $12.49)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5) — $27.99
- Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom (PS4) — $8.99
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle (PS4) — $13.19
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience (PS4) — $3.99
Games Under $20 Sale (Ends May 10)
- Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition (PS4) — $13.49
- Ghostrunner (PS4, PS5) — $10.49
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4) — $15.99
- Titanfall 2 (PS4) — $3.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) — $7.49
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition (PS4) — $4.49
- Doom Eternal (PS4, PS5) — $19.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4, PS5) — $9.99
- Hades (PS4, PS5) — $18.74
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5) — $19.99
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy (PS4) — $9.99
- Red Dead Revolver (PS4) — $8.99
