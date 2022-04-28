 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PlayStation has two huge sales right now — here are 26 games worth getting

Celebrate Golden Week and find games for under $20

By Mike Mahardy
Shadow of the Colossus PS4 - Wander looks up at Gaius, the third colossus Image: Team Ico, Bluepoint Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

To celebrate Japan’s Golden Week, PlayStation is hosting an extensive sale on games for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and even PlayStation 3, along with a separate — but equally sweeping — swath of discounts for games under $20.

The Golden Week sale features titles from Japanese developers, running the gamut from horror games such as The Evil Within 2 and Resident Evil 2 Remake to role-playing games like Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom and Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The Games Under $20 sale (which, honestly, has the better deals of the two promotions) features classics like Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Civilization 6, Sleeping Dogs, and Star Wars Republic Commando. It’s worth noting that in some cases, PS Plus subscribers will get a bigger discount.

Below, we’ve compiled some of our favorite games from the more than 1,000 that are on sale.

Golden Week Sale (Ends May 12)

Games Under $20 Sale (Ends May 10)

