20 games to pick up in Xbox’s Golden Week sale

Celebrating Golden Week in Japan, Xbox is hosting a major sale. (PlayStation is also holding a Golden Week sale, which we offer recommendations for in a different post.) Xbox’s Golden Week sale is currently available, and runs through May 9.

The games in the sale are either from Japanese developers or draw inspiration from Japanese cultures or art styles. There are some excellent bundles for games like Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter World, as well as some classic games under $10, like Devil May Cry 4 and the original Final Fantasy VII.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of 20 on-sale games that you should consider picking up before May. 9.