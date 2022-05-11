Ubisoft’s mysterious Avatar game still coming within the year

Ubisoft’s earnings reports include something a bit surprising: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is still set to be released before the end of the publisher’s fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2023. The first-person action-adventure game set in the Avatar universe was revealed with a trailer at E3 2021 that showed off the lush flora and fauna of Pandora, along with an aerial fight between humans and the Na’vi.

The title was originally announced in February 2017; it is being developed by Massive Entertainment in partnership with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney. Massive is the developer behind The Division games, which were built on the proprietary Snowdrop Engine. That engine will be used for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora as well.

We haven’t seen much of Frontiers of Pandora besides a few screenshots and the announcement trailer. The game’s description states that players will “embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen part of Pandora. Explore a living and reactive world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and push back on the formidable RDA forces that threaten it.”

There’s still a lot we don’t know about much of the game, which is unusual so close to release. Skull & Bones and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, two other Ubisoft titles currently in production, are also slated to arrive before March 31, 2023.

We’re approaching an absolute bounty for fans of the Avatar franchise: Mobile game Avatar: Reckoning is scheduled to be released before the end of 2022, and Avatar 2: The Way of Water is set to be released in theaters in December.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the release window for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.