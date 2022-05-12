Pick up these 21 great games in PlayStation’s Extended Play sale

The PlayStation store launched a massive sale earlier this week called Extended Play, and it highlights some incredible PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. The sale runs for two full weeks, ending May 25.

The sale advertises up to 70% off, but the available discounts are actually quite a bit better than that in some cases. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Complete Edition is 80% off, for example. And while not over 70%, there are some relatively new games, like Deathloop, that are over 50% off.

We’ve highlighted 21 games in this Extended Play sale — focusing mostly on classic PlayStation 4 titles you might have missed — that are absolutely worth the price PlayStation is offering:

Many of the sales we’ve highlighted here are enhanced, deluxe, gold, complete, or some other form of bonus edition. In most cases, the cheaper versions of these games are also on sale with Extended Play. So if you don’t care about getting all the content, consider picking a less advanced edition to save even more.