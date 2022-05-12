 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pick up these 21 great games in PlayStation’s Extended Play sale

New, 4 comments

Grab games like Deathloop, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunter, and Marvel’s Spider-Man for great prices

By Ryan Gilliam
Spider-Man - Spidey hanging upside down and talking to MJ
Spider-Man
Image: Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

The PlayStation store launched a massive sale earlier this week called Extended Play, and it highlights some incredible PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles. The sale runs for two full weeks, ending May 25.

The sale advertises up to 70% off, but the available discounts are actually quite a bit better than that in some cases. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Complete Edition is 80% off, for example. And while not over 70%, there are some relatively new games, like Deathloop, that are over 50% off.

We’ve highlighted 21 games in this Extended Play sale — focusing mostly on classic PlayStation 4 titles you might have missed — that are absolutely worth the price PlayStation is offering:

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition — $19.99 (PS4)
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition — $9.99 (PS4)
  3. Mass Effect Legendary Edition — $23.99 (PS4)
  4. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition — $24.99 (PS4)
  5. Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $9.99 (PS4)
  6. Watch Dogs 2 - Gold Edition — $17.99 (PS4)
  7. The Division 2: Warlords of New York - Ultimate Edition — $15.99 (PS4)
  8. Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 — $10.49 (PS4)
  9. Xcom 2 Collection — $9.99 (PS4)
  10. Slime Rancher: Deluxe Edition — $8.99 (PS4)
  11. Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition — $5.99 (PS4)
  12. Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition — $10.99 (PS4)
  13. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate — $14.99 (PS4 & PS5)
  14. Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition — $44.99 (PS4 & PS5)
  15. Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition — $24.99 (PS4 & PS5)
  16. Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe — $37.49 (PS4)
  17. Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection — $23.99 (PS4)
  18. Frostpunk: Complete Collection — $17.99 (PS4)
  19. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story - Deluxe Edition — $25.99 (PS4)
  20. Dead Cells: Road to the Sea Bundle — $23.09 (PS4)
  21. Deathloop Deluxe Edition — $39.99 (PS4 or PS5)

Many of the sales we’ve highlighted here are enhanced, deluxe, gold, complete, or some other form of bonus edition. In most cases, the cheaper versions of these games are also on sale with Extended Play. So if you don’t care about getting all the content, consider picking a less advanced edition to save even more.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Final Fantasy 14 developers are cracking down on illicit mods

By Ana Diaz
2 comments / new

First look at the Dune survival game is just a tease

By Michael McWhertor
2 comments / new

EA combines two studios to make new Need for Speed games

By Matt Leone

Toxic fans have made Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial inescapable

By Ryan Broderick
24 comments / new

First Kill is the gay vampire-hunter romance of our dreams

By Petrana Radulovic
12 comments / new

New Mario Strikers: Battle League trailer shows off the game’s multiplayer features

By Toussaint Egan

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon