Prey is free on the Epic Games Store right now

Redout: Enhanced Edition and Jotun: Valhalla Edition are too

By Nicole Carpenter
an alien and an astronaut looking at each other in space in promotional art for Prey Image: Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Epic Games is offering three new games for free on its Epic Games Store this week: Thunder Lotus’ Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Arkane Studio’s Prey, and 34BigThings SRL’s Redout: Enhanced Edition.

Epic announced the free lineup Thursday on Twitter. All three will be available for free until May 19, when a new free game become available. Jotun was released in 2019, and is described as “a hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology,” while Redout came out in 2016 — it’s a space racing game. The standout, however, is Prey, which was released in 2017 by publisher Bethesda Softworks.

The first-person space shooter was critically-acclaimed at its release. Polygon named it one of 2017’s best games, calling it “a game about identity, wrapped in the clothing of a first-person shooter.”

Epic Games has committed to giving people weekly free games throughout 2022. In 2021, it offered 89 free games; in total, 656 million free games were claimed. Games downloaded as part of the weekly free rotation are only available briefly, but will stay free forever as part of a player’s Epic Games Store library.

