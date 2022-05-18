Ubisoft’s roller derby game gets May 25 release date

Roller Champions, a free-to-play PvP derby game, was first revealed at E3 2019 by Ubisoft, and now we know when the game will arrive. Roller Champions is set to launch on May 25 on PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5, and Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It will be released for the Nintendo Switch, Stadia, and Amazon Luna at a later date.

The rules of Roller Champions are simple: two groups of three players race around a track, competing to keep possession of a ball. The more laps a team completes while holding the ball, the more points they get when they ultimately toss it through the score hoop. But if the opposing team snatches the ball from their hands, they lose those tasty points. Movement is very important; players need to keep themselves safe if they have the ball, or deck their opponents to get an advantage. The arena also looks larger than life, with massive scalable walls, bright lights, and Tron-like streams of light following each competitor.

Over time, players can unlock new leagues and stadiums, representing a rise from being a derby rookie to a big star. As players unlock new items, they can customize their champion, creating an intimidating or adorable avatar. Rocket Champions is free-to-play, but exclusive cosmetic rewards will be locked behind a Roller Pass on a seasonal schedule.