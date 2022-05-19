Here are 50 games worth picking up in Epic’s mega sale

The Epic Games store is hosting a “mega sale” from May 19 to June 16. It features 18 pages worth of games, adding up to more 700 individual titles.

There are some new games already on sale here — like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands — as well as older classics like Super Meat Boy or Assassin’s Creed 2. Many of these game are over 50% off their original prices, with some under $5. This is a PC-only sale.

We’ve selected exactly 50 games that you should consider picking up in Epic’s mega sale before it ends on June 16:

There are also free games on the Epic Games store during this period. At the time of this writing, the only free game is Borderlands 3, which is free until May 26. A mystery free game will appear to replace Borderlands 3 on the 26th.