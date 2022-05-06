Pick up these 15 games in Devolver Digital’s Steam sale

Devolver Digital — the publisher known for some of 2021’s best games, like Inscryption, Death’s Door, Boomerang X, and Loop Hero — is having a massive sale on Steam that runs May 5-16.
There are new titles, like the ones mentioned above, on sale for more than 50% off. And some of the publisher’s older titles, like 2014’s The Talos Principle, are 90% off. Even the publisher’s newest game, Trek to Yomi — a black-and-white game inspired by classic samurai cinema that launched Thursday — is a few dollars off.
Here are the 15 Devolver Digital games we think are worth picking up before the sale ends May 16:
- Inscryption — $13.99 (30%)
- Death’s Door — $11.99 (40%)
- Boomerang X — $9.99 (50%)
- Loop Hero — $4.94 (67%)
- Phantom Abyss — $18.74 (25%)
- Carrion — $9.99 (50%)
- Ape Out — $3.74 (75%)
- Enter the Gungeon — $5.99 (60%)
- Hotline Miami — $1.99 (80%)
- Downwell — $0.98 (67%)
- The Talos Principle — $3.99 (90%)
- The Messenger — $7.99 (60%)
- Katana Zero — $8.99 (40%)
- Minit — $3.99 (60%)
- My Friend Pedro — $7.99 (60%)
If you have a Vive, Oculus, or another compatible virtual reality headset and are looking for some interesting titles — like Gorn and The Talos Principle VR — Devolver’s VR titles are also on sale.
