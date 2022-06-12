Where to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Microsoft’s video game arm is powering up for a big livestream on June 12, 2022, streaming on major video platforms and social media. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET., will feature news, trailers, and announcements about recent releases and upcoming games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other Microsoft video game partners.

Most predictably, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as the Xbox ASL Twitch channel. Xbox will stream the showcase on social media as well, via its Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok accounts.

Not much has been confirmed for this event, but it seems fair to assume that Bethesda’s upcoming space exploration game Starfield will make an appearance. Although both Starfield and Redfall have been delayed, it still seems possible that fans will hear something about one or both of these titles. Of course, Xbox’s empire has recently grown to include Activision Blizzard, so although it’s not clear what will appear at this showcase, the list of potentials has gotten a lot bigger. We’ll find out soon enough.