 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Where to watch the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Microsoft’s video game news roundup from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other Xbox partners

By Maddy Myers
/ new

Microsoft’s video game arm is powering up for a big livestream on June 12, 2022, streaming on major video platforms and social media. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, which starts at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET., will feature news, trailers, and announcements about recent releases and upcoming games from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other Microsoft video game partners.

Most predictably, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will stream on Xbox’s YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as the Xbox ASL Twitch channel. Xbox will stream the showcase on social media as well, via its Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok accounts.

Not much has been confirmed for this event, but it seems fair to assume that Bethesda’s upcoming space exploration game Starfield will make an appearance. Although both Starfield and Redfall have been delayed, it still seems possible that fans will hear something about one or both of these titles. Of course, Xbox’s empire has recently grown to include Activision Blizzard, so although it’s not clear what will appear at this showcase, the list of potentials has gotten a lot bigger. We’ll find out soon enough.

In This Stream

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: All the news, trailers, and announcements

View all 21 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...

The Latest

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Everything announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Here’s what’s coming to Game Pass over the next 12 months

By Nicole Clark
/ new

Hideo Kojima is working on a new Xbox game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Persona series is coming to Xbox

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Diablo 4 coming next year, Blizzard reveals Necromancer class

By Nicole Carpenter and Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon