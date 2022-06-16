Amazon will give away 30 games, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, next month

Amazon Prime members will be able to claim over 30 free games as part of this year’s Prime Day promotion, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, 2021’s compilation of remasters of the original Mass Effect trilogy, and recent Codemasters racing game Grid Legends.

Prime Day will be held on July 12-13 this year (yes, that’s two days). According to Amazon, while the promotion’s running, Prime subscribers will be able to download over 30 PC games for free via the Prime Gaming service. Other featured titles are 2019’s Need for Speed Heat and a trio of classic Star Wars games: Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars: Republic Commando.

In the run-up to the big day(s), over 25 indie games will be made available to Prime members for free starting June 21. Standouts from this selection include several SNK arcade classics (Fatal Fury Special, Metal Slug 2, Samurai Shodown 2, and a couple of King of Fighters), cult platformer Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams, and color-manipulating puzzle adventure Hue.

Prime Gaming is one of the strangest and most easily forgotten offshoots of the sprawling Amazon Prime service; it mostly offers free DLC items and in-game boosts, plus a handful of older PC games at any one time. It’s no Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, in other words, but it will be worth remembering to log in during Prime Day to claim some of these freebies.