Gran Turismo 7’s new free update includes the Ford Model Roadster

Fast cars and new menus

By Cass Marshall
A new free update is available for Gran Turismo 7, and it includes some new cars and a new international circuit. The content was shared on Sony’s official site along with a brief trailer showing off the new rides in action.

The first car is the Suzuki V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special ‘98, which is “a monster machine developed specifically to compete in the most extremely harsh conditions for any race car in conquering the treacherous hill climb.” The second car is the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3) Version, which is a more typical race car that you’d expect from, well, Gran Turismo 7.

The final car is a much older build: the 1932 Ford Roadster. This is a proper old-timey car and a direct descendent from horse-drawn carriages. I’m not sure how well it’ll do against the competition, but it’s nice to drive a piece of history.

Players can also race on Watkins Glen International, a historic road course in New York State. It’s a winding track with varied speeds, including a long banking section along the Outer Loop and a technical section known as The Boot.

The game also adds three new Menu Books, which players can pick up at the Gran Turismo Cafe. Menu Books are lists of challenges, including owning specific vehicles, earning top-three finishes, or completing minor tasks around the track. These Menu Books unlock cars, roulette tickets, and new tracks.

  • Toyota 86 Collection: Opens at Collector Level 20
  • Honda Type R Collection: Opens at Collector Level 20
  • Rotary Engine Collection: Opens at Collector Level 32

The update went live on Wednesday, and it can be downloaded on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for free.

