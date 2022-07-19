Sony’s PlayStation Network is having problems

Sony’s PlayStation Network and PlayStation Store are experiencing technical issues, affecting account management and sign in, game streaming, and purchases and downloads. Some PlayStation users are attempting to log in to multiplayer games and being presented with error messages (e.g., “Could not verify PlayStation Plus subscription,” “You need PlayStation Plus to access this feature”), despite having an active PlayStation Plus membership.

The PlayStation Network’s official network service status page says that account management, gaming and social features, and the PlayStation Store are affected by Sony’s current network outage. Issues affecting PSN started at 1:30 p.m. EST, according to Sony.

Numerous reports of PlayStation Network downtime have also been reported at DownDetector, where players on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles are reporting issues accessing games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Destiny 2, Overwatch, and NBA 2K.

We’ll update this post when PSN’s status changes.