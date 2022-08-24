On Wednesday, Brace Yourself Games gave players a look at Rift of the NecroDancer, a spin-off of Crypt of the NecroDancer. The NecroDancer herself, Cadence, is the star of this game, which looks remarkably different from both its predecessor and that game’s Zelda crossover.

As opposed to the Dance Dance Revolution-inspired gameplay of the original, Rift of the Necrodancer looks like a brew of aspects from classics like the Guitar Hero franchise, Punch-Out!!, and Rhythm Heaven. The trailer shows off three ways to do battle: rift mode, boss battles, and mini-games, which seem pretty chill.

Rift of the NecroDancer was first announced on Twitter earlier this month, alongside a new expansion for Crypt of the NecroDancer called Synchrony. Synchrony is the first expansion for the game in five years, but it appears to be a beefy addition, including online multiplayer, three new characters, new items and enemies, and full mod support.

Rift of the NecroDancer’s soundtrack will be composed by Danny Baranowsky — the composer on Crypt — along with unannounced collaborators. There currently is no release date for Rift of the NecroDancer