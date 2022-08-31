Jet Set Radio tribute Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to next year

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the stylish indie tribute to Sega’s classic Jet Set Radio games, has been delayed from its scheduled 2022 release date into next year.

Developer Team Reptile tweeted that it was moving the release date to summer 2023 “to create a fulfilling and unique game.” The decision, it said, was a question of quality. “We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with.”

Team Reptile promised it would release some new visuals this week for those keeping track of the game’s development.

Announced in 2020, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is an undisguised love-letter to Sega’s iconic graffiti-and-skating series: 2000’s Jet Set Radio, for Dreamcast, and 2002’s Jet Set Radio Future, for Xbox. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk pays homage to the older games’ stylized, cel-shaded look, their free-flowing traversal focusing on tricks and grinds, and their frantic, funky soundtracks by Hideki Naganuma (who has been recruited by Team Reptile to write music for the new game).

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will add skateboarding and BMX to Jet Set Radio’s inline skating as a way to get around and pull off rad combos. Graffiti tagging, cop evasion, and general turn-of-the-millennium counterculture hijinks will all feature too, of course. The game will come to Nintendo Switch, Windows PC via Steam, and potentially other platforms, too.