 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jet Set Radio tribute Bomb Rush Cyberfunk delayed to next year

Dev extends deadline to next summer to focus on quality

By Oli Welsh
/ new
Thee skaters in colorful tracksuits wearing pool-ball masks Image: Team Reptile

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, the stylish indie tribute to Sega’s classic Jet Set Radio games, has been delayed from its scheduled 2022 release date into next year.

Developer Team Reptile tweeted that it was moving the release date to summer 2023 “to create a fulfilling and unique game.” The decision, it said, was a question of quality. “We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with.”

Team Reptile promised it would release some new visuals this week for those keeping track of the game’s development.

Announced in 2020, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is an undisguised love-letter to Sega’s iconic graffiti-and-skating series: 2000’s Jet Set Radio, for Dreamcast, and 2002’s Jet Set Radio Future, for Xbox. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk pays homage to the older games’ stylized, cel-shaded look, their free-flowing traversal focusing on tricks and grinds, and their frantic, funky soundtracks by Hideki Naganuma (who has been recruited by Team Reptile to write music for the new game).

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will add skateboarding and BMX to Jet Set Radio’s inline skating as a way to get around and pull off rad combos. Graffiti tagging, cop evasion, and general turn-of-the-millennium counterculture hijinks will all feature too, of course. The game will come to Nintendo Switch, Windows PC via Steam, and potentially other platforms, too.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Rocksmith Plus, a guitar practice tool, arrives on PC on Sept. 6

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How I Was a Teenage Exocolonist built a better content warning system

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

All the accessibility settings in The Last of Us Part 1

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Legends of Runeterra’s new expansion is the start of a deadly saga

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Dwarf Fortress has a new soundtrack, including Dwarfish lyrics for the first time

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Riot’s new head of League Studio on the ‘balancing act’ of updating a multiverse

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon