How to get gold fast in MultiVersus

Gold is one of the main virtual currencies in Warner Bros.’ new Smash Bros.-like platform fighting game, MultiVersus. Fitting in with the game’s free-to-play model, gold serves as the non-paid currency that can be earned from just playing the game, and there are quite a few ways to get your hands on it.

This guide will share why you need it and how to rack it up so you won’t be spending your actual cash on certain unlockables in the game.

Why do you need gold?

The most obvious use is to unlock characters. While the game has a rotating roster of free characters, players have to buy any of the other fighters they want to use. This can be done with real money (which can be exchanged for the in-game currency Gleamium), or by earning some gold through playing more of the game.

While every character can be bought with gold, the same can’t be said for the alternate skins for said characters. Certain skins, such as the classic Iron Giant skin that lacks the Superman-inspired “S” chest emblem, can be purchased for 250 gold. But most skins that completely change a character’s attire are Gleamium-exclusive.

You can also use gold to unlock equippable perks for your characters in the game. Perks become available once your character hits level 9, and each character has different perks that must be unlocked individually. These perks give your fighters and teammates new abilities, buffs, and bonuses in battle. You can unlock certain character-exclusive perks by playing as those characters and leveling them up, but the non-exclusives can simply be unlocked by spending gold on these perks.

How do you get more gold?

One of the initial ways to earn gold is through “Starter Missions.” These serve as the tutorial of MultiVersus. Completing these missions earns you around 2,000 gold to start, which is as much as many of the characters cost. Once you finish that, the other ways to get more gold become a bit more active, but they aren’t too difficult or confusing.

Like many free-to-play and live-service titles, MultiVersus has daily missions that can be completed to earn quick cash. These dailies can be done in both online matches and offline AI matches, unless it’s specified as a mission that’s exclusive to a single mode.

Leveling up characters and the Battle Pass will earn you a decent amount of gold as well. The Battle Pass doesn’t have to be purchased in order for players to use it; it has free tiers, which earn currency if you complete them. One example of an early free tier on the Battle Pass is to reach level 2, which earns 250 gold.

As you level up and unlock more characters, playing as each one and leveling them to level 5 earns 100 gold per fighter. This adds up to 1,600 free gold in all, if you level up all the characters in the current roster to level 5. You can also claim 100 gold per level up on your actual WB account.

You also get gold by finishing matches in the game. The gold earned this way can be upped by 30% by simply inviting a friend to join your team and play with you. Playing with a friend also provides an XP boost of 30% that goes toward character level progression.

The final way to earn more gold is through the toast system. Whenever a player toasts you, they give you 25 gold out of their virtual pocket. This way of earning gold isn’t reliable, but when it does happen, it’s a bit of extra money you can throw in the way of more unlockable characters or perks.

The best ways to unlock gold and the unlockables you can attain with it may change in the future, so this guide may continue to be updated as the game progresses.