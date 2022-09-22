Near Dark returns to streaming with Criterion Channel’s fantastic October ’80s horror lineup

Criterion Channel is kicking off the Halloween season with an avalanche of great horror movies as part of its ’80s Horror series. The lineup arrives on Oct. 1 and includes classics from all over the world and under-the-radar gems. The big get? Near Dark, a movie that’s notoriously difficult to stream.

Near Dark is a 1987 horror-action vampire movie from Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker). Despite this cult-classic movie starring Bill Paxton and Lance Henriksen, and coming from a lauded American action director, it’s rarely been available on streaming platforms for one reason or another. The series will also include another vampire-classic in Tony Scott’s The Hunger, which will join the lineup on Nov. 1.

Along with those vampire movies, the series also includes films like John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness, about a group of college students discovering something worse than the devil, Larry Cohen’s Q: The Winged Serpent, about a dragon terrorizing Manhattan, Dario Argento’s Inferno, Tobe Hooper’s The Funhouse, Paul Schrader’s Cat People, Michael Mann’s The Keep, and a dozen more great horror movies from the ’80s.

Here’s a full list of all the movies Criterion Channel will be adding to its streaming service on Oct. 1 (with the exception of The Hunger which arrives a month later):