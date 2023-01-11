SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’ video is a fitting tribute to Tarantino’s martial arts revenge classic

Singer-songwriter Solána Imani Rowe, known by her stage name SZA, released the music video for her new single “Kill Bill” on Wednesday. Directed by Christian Breslauer, previously known for his music videos for artists such as Doja Cat and The Weeknd, the video explicates references Quentin Tarantino’s eponymous 2003 martial arts revenge thriller of the same name, which starred Uma Thurman as Beatrix Kiddo, a former assassin who embarks on a mission to exact revenge on her ex-lover and mentor Bill, played by David Carradine of Kung Fu-fame.

The video follows SZA as she recreates an abbreviated version of events of Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2, with the singer training in a dojo to eventually kill her ex-lover following his unsuccessful attempt to have her murdered by a team of assassins. Breslauer’s video is packed with visual nods and references to Tarantino’s film, including an animated sequence patterned after anime director Kazuto Nakazawa and studio Production I.G.’s work on Kill Bill Vol. 1 and a cameo by none other than Vivica A. Fox, who portrayed the character of Vernita Green in the aforementioned film.

“I love Vivica A. Fox’s character. I love Lucy Liu’s character. I even love Bill because he’s super complex,” SZA told Entertainment Weekly in an interview last December before citing the film as a direct inspiration behind the video. “I feel like he doesn’t understand why he did what he did. He’s void of emotion, but he loved The Bride so much that he couldn’t stand her to be with anyone else. That was really complex and cool to me. It’s a love story.”

All in all, it’s an impressive video and a loving tribute to one of Tarantino’s most iconic films. However, be warned: The last minute of the video, which features SZA dangling nude from a Shibari rope harness in a vacant dojo, is the very definition of “not safe for work.”