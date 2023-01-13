Sick, Netflix’s Noise, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend

This week’s pretty light on the “new movies to watch at home” front, but there are still plenty of options for you to choose from.
There’s Sick, the COVID-themed slasher movie from the minds of Scream and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning. There’s also Netflix’s Mexican drama Noise, the aviator drama Devotion on Paramount Plus, and new documentaries on Netflix and Hulu alike.
Here are the new movies available for you to watch at home this weekend.
Netflix
Noise
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Drama
Run time: 1h 45m
Director: Natalia Beristain
Cast: Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz, Erick Israel Consuelo
Not to be confused with Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 absurdist comedy-drama novel, this Mexican drama follows the story of Julia (Julieta Egurrola), a mother desperately searching for her missing daughter as the country is wracked by widespread violence against women.
Dog Gone
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: Family drama
Run time: 1h 34m
Director: Stephen Herek
Cast: Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Susan Gallagher
Based on a true story, this movie follows a father and son who search for their lost dog, Gonker. Yes, the real dog’s name was also Gonker, because that’s the kind of thing you can’t make up.
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Genre: True crime/documentary
Run time: 1h 25m
Director: Colette Camden
This documentary recounts the story of Caleb Lawrence McGillvary, aka “Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker,” an itinerant happy-go-lucky hitchhiker who became a internet sensation following a TV interview that went viral after he saved a woman from a violent attack. That fame was short-lived, however, when McGillvary was arrested mere months later in the wake of a grisly murder. Totally unrelated side note, but: He kind of looks like Zack de la Rocha from Rage Against the Machine, right?
Hulu
The Drop
Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu
Genre: Cringe comedy
Run time: 1h 32m
Director: Sarah Adina Smith
Cast: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, Gene Farber
Produced by the Duplass brothers, this “cringe comedy” is about the aftermath of a married couple dropping a baby during a visit to a tropical wedding.
Riotsville, USA
Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu
Genre: Documentary
Run time: 1h 31m
Director: Sierra Pettengill
Using archival footage filmed by the U.S. government, this documentary tells the story of fictional towns erected by the U.S. military officials with the intent of training soldiers against rioters and the perceived threat of a possible insurgency during the civil unrest of the 1960s.
Peacock
Sick
Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock
Genre: Horror
Run time: 1h 23m
Director: John Hyams
Cast: Gideon Adlon, Marc Menchaca, Bethlehem Million
This COVID-themed slasher movie has serious creative bona fides, written by Scream scribe Kevin Williamson and directed by John Hyams (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning). A group of friends decide to “quarantine” (read: party) at an isolated cabin, where a killer stalks them.
Paramount Plus
Devotion
Where to watch: Available to stream on Paramount Plus
Genre: Biographical war drama
Run time: 2h 19m
Director: J.D. Dillard
Cast: Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson
This aviator drama tells the true story of naval pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, and their friendship and feats during the Korean War. Glen Powell, who also starred in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, returns to the skies for this one, joined by Jonathan Majors. It’s rare to watch two nascent superstars in one project, but here’s your chance!
VOD
The Old Way
Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Western/action
Run time: 1h 35m
Director: Brett Donowho
Cast: Nicolas Cage, Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Nicolas Cage stars in this Western as an old gunslinger who is visited by the son of a man he once murdered. Long removed from his violent past, Cage’s character is now a father with a young daughter. What happens when his old life catches up with his new one? You’ll have to watch The Old Way to find out.
Door Mouse
Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu
Genre: Drama/thriller
Run time: 1h 37m
Director: Avan Jogia
Cast: Hayley Law, Keith Powers, Donal Logue
Hayley Law (Riverdale) stars in this stylish neo-noir thriller as a burlesque dancer and aspiring comic book artist investigating the disappearance of her friends. What she finds is a seedy underbelly of corruption and vice that threatens to engulf her as well — that is, if she doesn’t fight back.
