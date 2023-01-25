Destiny 2 down for almost a day as Bungie works to fix lost progress bug

Destiny 2 has remained offline overnight as Bungie investigates an issue causing players to lose progress on Triumphs, Seals, and Catalysts.

Developer Bungie took the game offline around 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Around 10:30 p.m. EST, Bungie tweeted to say the issue would not be resolved in the evening, and the fix would be deployed between 6 and 7 a.m. EST on Wednesday, but that timeline was subject to change. At time of writing, the patch has not yet been released and the game remains offline, after about 19 hours of downtime.

Bungie said that, when the game does return, player’s accounts will be rolled back to their state at 11:20 a.m. EST on Tuesday, prior to the game’s most recent hotfix going live.

Triumphs are Destiny 2’s in-game achievement system, and Seals are player titles awarded for unlocking all the Triumphs in a certain category. Catalysts are unlockable mini-quests that provide upgrades for exotic weapons. It’s obviously key that progress is accurately rewarded for all of these.

Destiny 2’s next expansion, Lightfall, is set for release on Feb. 28. Curious? Here’s how to get into Destiny 2, for both new and lapsed players.

Update (11 a.m. EST): Bungie has deployed a hotfix for the issue and Destiny 2 is back online after 20 hours of downtime. Player accounts have been rolled back, and any quests and purchases made during the affected hours on Tuesday will need to be redone. Silver purchases have been refunded. There are a couple of issues still, including Rumble Crucible not being available as a standalone playlist.