All the new horror movies you can watch at home this Halloween

2023’s best horror movies are mostly available at home

By Austen Goslin


A teenage boy in a grey T-shirt and open flannel button-down shirt, his eyes entirely black and his face turned up to the ceiling sits at a table in front of a lit candle, gripping a plaster cast of a hand in A24’s Talk to Me Image: A24
It’s already October, and that means a month-long Halloween celebration — and the perfect time to catch up on all the horror movies of 2023. While there are still plenty of great ones that aren’t streamable quite yet, most of the year’s best are already available online, whether it’s to rent, to buy, to stream, or even for free.

To help you keep up with everything scary in 2023, here’s a list of just about every major horror movie released this year that’s already available to watch online. And if you want to know how scary they are, we’ve got you covered.

Totally Killer

Kiernan Shipka hunched on top of a toilet under a sickly yellow light holding a baseball bat in Totally Killer. Image: Blumhouse Television

Where to watch: Prime Video

Totally Killer is a time-travel comedy slasher that sends a teen (Kiernan Shipka) back in time to team up with her teenage mother (Olivia Holt) to take on serial killer.

Haunted Mansion

The cast of the Haunted Mansion in a creepy library, looking up at something on the ceiling. Photo: Jalen Marlowe/Disney

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Disney’s reboot of this family-friendly horror movie (based on the ride of the same name) stars LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito in a silly, ghost-filled adventure.

Talk to Me

Mia (Sophie Wilde), a short-haired, dark-skinned young woman in a fluffy mustard-colored sweater, shakes hands with a plaster molded hand sitting on a table next to a lit candle in the horror movie Talk to Me Image: A24

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on YouTube, Prime Video, Vudu

A group of teens use a mummified hand as a party drug to talk to spirits — until one takes things too far and invites the spirits into our world to take over her body — in this terrifying horror movie from A24.

The Nun II

A woman floats helpless in front of a tall looming figure with glowing eyes in a nun outfit in The Nun 2. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play

The eighth film in the Conjuring franchise follows the origins of Valek, the series’ creepiest character and one of its most iconic monsters.

V/H/S/85

A woman in a pink and white floral dress wearing a pearl necklace holding a bolt-action rifle with a scope and posing for a picture in V/H/S/85. Image: Shudder

Where to watch: Shudder

The sixth installment in the reliably fun V/H/S horror anthology series includes horror shorts inspired by the 1980s from directors like Scott Derrickson (Sinister) and David Bruckner (The Night House).

M3GAN

The killer AI doll M3GAN (Amie Donald) grabs her creator Gemma (Allison Williams) by the face in M3GAN Image: Universal Pictures

Where to watch: Prime Video

This comedy slasher about a parental replacement doll that gains sentience and sets off on a path of destruction is both a great jumping-on point for new horror fans, and one of the most fun movies of 2023.

The Boogeyman

Where to watch: Hulu

Adapted from a Stephen King short story, The Boogeyman tells the story of a family that gets followed by a malevolent force that’s both deadly and very hard to get rid of.

The Blackening

The cast of The Blackening standing in a cabin staring into the camera Photo: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

Where to watch: Starz

This slasher parody sees seven friends stuck in a cabin and hunted by a serial killer with a penchant for horror movie tropes.

Renfield

A gleeful, grinning Dracula (Nicolas Cage) looms over a depressed-looking Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) in Renfield Photo: Michele K. Short/Universal Pictures

Where to watch: Peacock

Nicolas Cage plays Dracula and Nicholas Hoult plays his put-upon assistant in evil, Renfield, in this horror comedy from Lego Movie writer Chris McKay.

Beau Is Afraid

Beau, played by Joaquin Phoenix, reclines on an airplane chair while on a cruise ship deck in a still from Beau Is Afraid Image: A24

Where to watch: Available rent or buy on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play

Ari Aster’s follow-up to Midsommar, Beau Is Afraid, is somewhere between a comedy and a horror movie, without ever quite being either. The one thing we can say for sure is that it’s the strangest movie on this list.

Slotherhouse

(L-R) A sloth and Olivia Rouyre as Madison reclining in lawn chairs in Slotherhouse. Image: Hulu

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play

Everything you might need to know about Slotherhouse can be gleaned from its title: It’s a horror comedy where a group of friends are hunted by a killer sloth.

Insidious: The Red Door

Joseph Bishara as a black and red-faced demon screaming in a hallway filled with lit candles in Insidious: The Red Door. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play

A sequel to the first two Insidious movies, this entry brings back the cast from those movies over a decade later as Dalton goes to college and his terrifying journey into The Further continues.

No One Will Save You

An alien foot approaches the bed of Brynn in No One WIll Save You Image: 20th Century Studios

Where to watch: Hulu

A home-invasion movie with no dialogue, plenty of extraterrestrial scares, and an ending designed for interpretation makes for one of the year’s most unique horror movies.

El Conde

Jaime Vadell as El Conde, dressed in military regalia and dark sunglasses in El Conde. Photo: Pablo Larraín/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

El Conde follows Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who also happens to be a 250-year-old vampire who’s finally decided he’s ready to die.

Cobweb

Lizzy Caplan holds a muffin tin with candles on it while smiling creepily in Cobweb. Image: Lionsgate

Where to watch: Available to rent or buy on YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play

Cobweb is a movie about the things that go bump in the night, as a young child is haunted by a noise that seems to be coming from his walls. What’s extra scary is that his parents don’t believe he’s hearing it, leading him to suspect that they’re in on whatever evil is behind it.

The Outwaters

Michelle May walks through the desert smiling and covered in blood in The Outwaters Image: Cinedigm

Where to watch: Tubi

An inventive and gross found-footage film, The Outwaters follows a band of kids who go into the desert to shoot a music video and never come back out.

Scream VI

Ghostface with a ruined mask from Scream 6 Image: Paramount Pictures

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

The second entry in the Scream franchise by the team at Radio Silence (Ready or Not), the sixth Scream movie is a little bit more focused on action than horror, but it does move the franchise to New York City for a change.

Knock at the Cabin

(L-R) Adriane (Abby Quinn), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Leonard (Dave Bautista), and Redmond (Rupert Grint) standing side-by-side inside a cabin. Image: Universal Pictures

Where to watch: Prime Video

Knock at the Cabin is a fantastic entry in the all-too-rare genre of apocalyptic horror. The latest movie from M. Night Shyamalan follows a family forced to sacrifice one member in order to prevent the end of the world — at least, that’s what the group of strangers holding them hostage keep telling them.

Infinity Pool

James (Alexander Skarsgård) in close-up drips blood out of his mouth while kneeling and wearing a black dog collar in Infinity Pool Image: NEON

Where to watch: Hulu

The second feature from director Brandon Cronenberg isn’t quite as deranged as his first, but it’s still a fantastically twisted ride through the lives of the super-rich in the not-too-distant future.

The Pope’s Exorcist

Russell Crowe holds up a cross with flames behind him in The Pope’s Exorcist. Image: Sony Pictures

Where to watch: Netflix

Artfully jumping back and forth over the line of horror and comedy, The Pope’s Exorcist somehow manages to do both well, due in no small part to Russell Crowe’s often hilarious commitment to playing an Italian priest.

Run Rabbit Run

Sarah Snook as Sarah stand in a street in the middle of night looking visibly distressed in Run Rabbit Run. Image: Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Succession’s Sarah Snook stars in this head trip of a thriller about memory, repression, and how long someone has to live with a horrifying mistake.

Bird Box Barcelona

(L to R) Gonzalo De Castro as Roberto, Georgina Campbell as Claire, Mario Casas as Sebastian, Naila Schuberth as Sofia in Bird Box Barcelona. Photo: Andrea Resmini/Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

The follow-up to Bird Box may not have set the world on fire like the original did, but it’s still interesting to head back into this world of not-to-be-seen horrors.

Evil Dead Rise

Lily Sullivan as Bethany “Beth” Bixler covered in blood and wielding a chainsaw in Evil Dead Rise. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Where to watch: Max

The newest entry in the Evil Dead franchise changes out the series’ signature cabins in the woods for a New York apartment building, but it’s still full of the chainsaws, meanness, and gore that make the series great.

By Jay Castello


By Cameron Faulkner


By Cass Marshall


By Ryan Gilliam


By Charlie Hall


By Michael McWhertor


