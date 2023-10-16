Rick and Morty soundalikes, a Netflix mystery thriller, and more new TV this week

This week is a choose-your-own-adventure for TV premieres: Are you interested in a new murder mystery, complete with a time-hopping twist? You’ll want to check out Netflix’s Bodies then. Do you want to continue rolling through spooky season with some haunted delights, either fictional (The Burning Girls) or real-life (Living for the Dead)?

Also notably is the return of Rick and Morty for season 7 on Sunday, the first season after Justin Roiland’s departure. What that means for the show as of now isn’t entirely clear — there’ll be soundalikes in Roiland’s stead, but beyond that, it’s possible the multiverses of Rick and Morty have made Rick and Morty immune to big changes. Only time will tell.

Of course you can also skip that in favor of something a bit lighter, like the frothy boarding school pleasures of Elite or the intrigue of Upload, or even the dramedic stylings of Shea Serrano and Max Searle’s new show. This is all to say: the TV world is your oyster! And here’s the notable TV premieres for this week:

New shows on Netflix

Bodies

Genre: Murder mystery thriller

Release date: Oct. 19 with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Paul Tomalin

Cast: Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, Kyle Soller, and more

Four detectives in London are all tasked with solving a murder. Here’s the catch: They’re all in different time periods. Oh, and somehow: it’s the same murder. Is it sci-fi? Magical fantasy? Something... else? Who knows!

Elite season 7

Genre: Elite prep school soap

Release date: Oct. 20 with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona

Cast: Arón Piper, Miguel Bernardeau, Ester Expósito, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós

High school, the best time of your life: where academics, romance, and a shocking amount of dead students all meet. Elite, now in its seventh, soapy season, is well into its tenure with a few murders under its belt. Now the seventh season will deal with some of the fallout by shifting its focus to the (likely fraying) mental health of its students.

Neon

Genre: Quest for stardom

Release date: Oct. 19 with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Shea Serrano and Max Searle

Cast: Jessie Camacho, Daddy Yankee, Michelle Cortés, Haydie M. Diaz, and more

Three friends move to Miami from a small town, with the big dreams to make it in the world of reggaeton. Though they face some harsh realities of navigating the music industry, the series is still billed as a comedy — surprise surprise, some of these harsh truths about the industry have a comic tinge to them.

New shows on Hulu

Living for the Dead

Genre: Celebrity ghost hunters

Release date: Oct. 18

Executive producer: Kristen Stewart

Cast: Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor and Roz Hernandez

OK picture Queer Eye, but it’s about a bunch of queer people going ghost hunting. That’s this show! And it’s executive produced by Kristen Stewart! Happy Spooky Pride, everyone!

New shows on Max

Rick and Morty season 7

Genre: Animated wacky sci-fi

Release date: Oct. 15 on Adult Swim, Oct. 16 on Max

Showrunner/creator: Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland

Cast: Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, and “soundalikes”

Rick and Morty season 7 is starting off on an odd foot: With co-creator and star Justin Roiland fired after allegations about intimate partner violence came to light, Rick and Morty has hired “soundalikes” to replace the many characters he plays (including both title characters). Adult Swim hasn’t announced who they are yet, and beyond an initial trailer look (also with no announcement) we haven’t seen much of what they’ll be like. But season 7 is likely to have a slightly different tone to it, one way or another.

New shows on Prime Video

Upload season 3

Genre: Sci-fi dramedy

Release date: Oct. 20

Showrunner/creator: Greg Daniels

Cast: Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Kevin Bigley, and Josh Banday

Amazon’s Upload is now in its third season, and Nathan is in quite a pickle — namely having his consciousness downloaded into a clone made by an ex who’s refusing to let go. Seems bad, and maybe not the upload utopia that he was promised.

New shows on Paramount Plus

The Burning Girls

Genre: Horror

Release date: Oct. 19, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: C.J. Tudor

Cast: Samantha Morton, Ruby Stokes, Conrad Khan, Rupert Graves, Elodie Grace Orkin, and more

Adapted from a C.J. Tudor novel, The Burning Girls follows Rev. Jack Brooks (Morton), a single parent still haunted by a tragedy at her last church, who moves with her daughter Flo (Stokes) to the small town of Chapel Croft hoping to find a fresh start. This being a horror show, unsurprisingly the town they find themselves in has its own dark history, and conspiracies and secrets ensue.

New shows on Peacock

Wolf Like Me season 2

Genre: Werewolf dramedy

Release date: Oct. 19, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Abe Forsythe

Cast: Isla Fisher, Josh Gad, and more

Having “come out” to her boyfriend and his daughter, Mary (Fisher) and Gary (Gad) are hoping to settle into a new normal of expectant parents. Expect all the usual things you do when you’re expecting, but with the added knowledge of Mary being a werewolf. Ruh roh!