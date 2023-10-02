Loki season 2, Our Flag Means Death season 2, a Netflix heist thriller, and more new TV this week

The WGA strike is over, which means TV production is gearing back up again. But new premieres never fully stopped, either; most networks or streaming platforms had some shows already finished and scheduled, so we might not feel the full effects of the work stoppage for a bit. Shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons are still going strong — premiering this week on Fox, but out now on some streaming services — but network TV is offering up some new stuff as well. Take Found, NBC’s procedural about finding missing people, which premieres Oct. 3.
Then there’s also long-awaited shows that are returning after lengthy hiatuses: Loki season 2 comes to Disney Plus this week, with Marvel’s first live-action second season. Lupin and its heist nonsense (non-derogatory) is back with part 3 on Netflix. And Our Flag Means Death is here to right all the wrongs in this world (Stede and Blackbeard’s separation) — and also do piracy, of course.
Here’s all the notable TV premieres and finales for this week:
New shows on Netflix
Lupin Part 3
Genre: Heist wizard
Release date: Oct. 5, with all episodes
Showrunner/creator: George Kay and François Uzan
Cast: Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Etan Simon, and more
Parts 1 and 2 of Lupin followed Assane’s (Omar Sy) attempt to get retribution for his father’s death, all by using his gentleman thief skills. In part 3, Assane is the most wanted man in France, and he’s trying to keep danger far away from his wife and son. But, of course, a heist is all about surprises. And apparently, Assane’s not done rolling with some unexpected events.
New shows on Disney Plus
Loki season 2
Genre: Bureaucratic time-travel multiverse adventure
Release date: Oct. 5, with one episode
Showrunner/creator: Eric Martin
Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan
Loki is back! In Loki! This marks the first time that the MCU is doing a season 2 of a show... ever. So — in addition to the usual timey-wimey hijinks of the Time Bureau and whatever’s happening with Kang the Conqueror — it’s hard to know what to expect from this Marvel show. If I had to guess: some MCU tie-ins.
New shows on Hulu
Krapopolis
Genre: Animated comedy
Release date: Oct. 1 on Fox, next day on Hulu
Showrunner/creator: Dan Harmon
Cast: Duncan Trussell, Richard Ayoade, Pam Murphy, Hannah Waddingham, Matt Berry, and more
This is another animated comedy from Dan Harmon, co-creator of Rick and Morty, and creator of Community. Like those other shows, Krapopolis features a flawed family, all trying to get through the day and not kill each other. Unlike those other shows, this is a family of humans, gods, and monsters trying to run an ancient city.
Fright Krewe
Genre: Scary all-ages animated adventure
Release date: Oct. 2, with one episode (on Hulu and Peacock)
Showrunner/creator: Eli Roth and James Frey
Cast: Sydney Mikayla, Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Tim Johnson Jr., Grace Lu, Chester Rushing, and more
A tale as old as time: A group of high school students accidentally awakens a malevolent demon, and they all get blessed with superpowers from “voodoo queen” Marie Laveau so they can put a stop to it. Eli Roth’s presence here is no joke; Fright Krewe lives up to the name. As our review puts it, you should watch Fright Krewe because we need more shows like Fright Krewe!
Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale
Genre: Whodunit
Release date: Oct. 3
Showrunner/creator: Steve Martin and John Hoffman
Cast: Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and more
Which of the Pickwick Triplets did it?? We may never know. But hopefully this week we find out who really killed Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd).
New shows on Max
Our Flag Means Death season 2
Genre: Pirate rom-com
Release date: Oct. 5, with three episodes
Showrunner/creator: David Jenkins
Cast: Rhys Darby, Taika Waititi, Joel Fry, Vico Ortiz, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, and more
When we last left Stede (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), they were looking to get back to each other — one to reunite romantically, and the other to possibly kill him dead. Season 2 picks up with both of them deep in their feelings, and their crews, unfortunately, along for the ride. At least, until a new pirate queen shows up.
New shows on Peacock
Found season 1
Genre: Network procedural
Release date: Oct. 1 on NBC, next day on Peacock
Showrunner/creator: Nkechi Okoro Carroll
Cast: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi
The new NBC procedural is a lot like many of the procedurals of yore: A “recovery specialist” and her team get brought in on cases of missing people, and will go to the ends of the Earth to find them. Before you ask, yes, of course it’s personal for them, as they all have a mysterious disappearance in their past. Each episode title has with some clue to the missing person’s deal — “Missing While Sinning” or “Missing While Indigenous” — which points to this mystery show mixing up its tone and focus from episode to episode.
Chucky season 3
Genre: Killer doll
Release date: Oct. 3 on Syfy, next day on Peacock
Showrunner/creator: Don Mancini
Cast: Jennifer Tilly, Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and more
The killer doll is back in town. And this time... he’s nestled up in the White House? Which certainly doesn’t seem like a good place for Chucky to be. But who knows where the Constitution falls on this.
