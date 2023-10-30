Invincible season 2, Gen V finale, Netflix’s Blue Eye Samurai, and more new TV this week

It’s not an official theme or anything, but this week’s TV is all about fighting. There’s the two sides of superhero coming-of-age stories on Prime Video alone: the season finale of Gen V and the season premiere of Invincible. Over on Netflix there’s Blue Eye Samurai, a new show about one woman’s quest for revenge in Edo-era Japan, while on Paramount Plus the new Taylor Sheridan-produced show about Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo) is sure to bring on some Wild West violence. Throw in Love Island Games, and it seems like no matter which platform you turn to, you’re gonna get some clashes.

Of course, that’s not the only new TV out this week. In addition to all the new TV listed below, there’s of course the ongoing shows, like Rick and Morty, Chucky, Frasier, and more. (And that’s assuming you’re not catching up on Pluto, or The Fall of the House of Usher, or any of the other big drops from fall so far!)

Here’s all the new TV premieres and finales from this week:

New shows on Netflix

All the Light We Cannot See

Genre: Period drama

Release date: Nov. 2, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Steven Knight

Cast: Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann

All the Light We Cannot See, based on the bestselling novel, has the makings of a classic period piece drama: It follows the colliding stories of Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French girl, and Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann), a German boy forced to fight for the Nazi regime. The book, at least, was told nonlinearly, weaving together their plots and the lead-up to the Battle of Saint-Malo.

Blue Eye Samurai

Genre: Period drama anime

Release date: Nov. 3, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green

Cast: Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, and more

Mizu (Maya Erskine) is living in 17th-century Japan, where borders are closed — meaning she can seek out the only four white men in Japan at the time she was born in order to kill them (assuming one of them might be her father). As she seeks revenge, Mizu hides her gender and her bright blue eyes, picks up a few allies, and leads them across Edo-era Japan.

Selling Sunset season 7

Genre: Reality show (fancy workplace edition)

Release date: Nov. 3, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Adam DiVello

Cast: Some high-end real estate agents who have drama

You know the drill: a host of real estate agents responsible for selling some of the ritziest properties Los Angeles has to offer, all on a reality show. They might be cutthroat, and there will certainly be drama.

New shows on Hulu

Black Cake

Genre: Murder mystery

Release date: Nov. 1, with three episodes

Showrunner/creator: Marissa Jo Cerar

Cast: Mia Isaac, Ahmed Elhaj, Lashay Anderson, Sonita Henry, and more

Black Cake’s story is sweeping: It’s both far-flung — set across locales in Jamaica, Italy, Scotland, England, and the U.S. — and spans decades. Tying it all together is the story of a widow named Eleanor Bennett, who passes away in Southern California and leaves her two estranged children with a mysterious flash drive about her life in the Caribbean and America. Exactly what’s contained on there... Well, it’s a bit of a mystery.

New shows on Prime Video

Gen V season finale

Genre: Superherodom (isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be)

Release date: Nov. 3

Showrunner/creator: Craig Rosenberg, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke

Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, London Thor, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, and more

Woof, shit is hitting the fan at God U. After plenty of coming-of-age moments for our gang of budding heroes, Vought’s (most recent) conspiracy is coming to light, and the results are gross (as you might expect from the Boys universe).

Invincible season 2

Genre: Superherodom (isn’t everything it’s cracked up to be, animated)

Release date: Nov. 3, with one episode

Showrunner/creator: Robert Kirkman

Cast: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zachary Quinto, Gillian Jacobs, and more

Mark (Steven Yeun) is back, and he’s feeling — well, less than invincible, after the climactic fight with Omni Man at the end of season 1. As he continues to pick up the pieces, he has to learn how to balance his super-obligations with trying to have a regular life. Expect classic tropes like “move-in day at college” and “uh oh, do I have to marry the queen of Atlantis actually?”

New shows on Paramount Plus

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Genre: Historical drama

Release date: Nov. 5, with one episodes

Showrunner/creator: Chad Feehan

Cast: David Oyelowo, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, and more

A Western series about Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo), the federal peace officer based in Fort Smith, Arkansas, in the late 1800s, who captured over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded. And very importantly: He was among the first Black Deputy U.S. Marshals ever.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 finale

Genre: Animated Star Trek satire

Release date: Nov. 2

Showrunner/creator: Mike McMahan

Cast: Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, and more

It’s impossible to get your fill of good Star Trek satire, especially when the animation allows for Lower Decks to go boldly into the funniest bit, unencumbered by live-action hangups. But all good things must come to an end, even Lower Decks season 4. Set course for season 5, and tune in for the end of the season.

New shows on Peacock

Love Island Games

Genre: Reality show competition (with reality star contestants)

Release date: Nov. 1 with one episode (and a new one six days a week)

Host: Maya Jama

Cast: A bunch of former Love Island-ers

If you thought Love Island was full of catty games... enter Love Island Games, the new reality show uniting several past Love Island cast members as they look for a second chance at finding love (and winning $100,000, of course). The cast includes fan favorites from the U.K., U.S., and Australia; universes collide.