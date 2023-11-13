Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime, the new Godzilla show, and more new TV this week

This week’s TV premieres are all heavy hitters — some more literally than others (Godzilla is pretty much always at fighting weight, and a total knockout at that). But suffice it to say that while everything else might be looking ahead to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, television is bringing its A game.

There is, of course, the King of Monsters himself, starring (not really) in a show on Apple TV Plus alongside Kurt Russell (really!). Scott Pilgrim — and the entire cast of the 2010 Edgar Wright film — returns with an anime on Netflix, alongside the queen of England and the beginning of the end for The Crown. Plus, there’s a new murder mystery from the creators of The OA, and the U.K. Ghosts show is making its broadcast premiere on CBS (on Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. EST). Big week!

Here’s more details on the biggest TV premieres of the week:

New shows on Netflix

The Crown season 6 part 1

Genre: Historical royal drama

Release date: Nov. 16, with four episodes

Showrunner/creator: Peter Morgan

Cast: Elizabeth Debicki, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, Dominic West, Olivia Williams, and more

The Crown has reached its final season, and with it, yet another tragic apex for the show: The final days of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki). The first four episodes will follow the events around her death, with part 2’s six episodes (due in December) focusing on the queen reflecting on her legacy alongside some young Prince William and Kate Middleton stuff.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Genre: Anime do-over

Release date: Nov. 17, with all episodes

Showrunner/creator: Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski

Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, and the rest of the 2010 movie cast

We’re doing Scott Pilgrim again. But this time, it’s unlike before — and not just because it’s an anime. That being said: The show boasts the same cast as the movie, a pretty compelling feat that the self-referential animation likes to harken back to in more than one funny callback. But to really understand how this Scott Pilgrim is different from the rest, you should probably watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off!

New shows on Hulu

A Murder at the End of the World

Genre: Remote murder mystery

Release date: Nov. 14, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij

Cast: Emma Corrin, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Clive Owen, and more

Darby (Emma Corrin) is the “Gen Z Sherlock Holmes,” a true-crime writer whose book put her on the map enough that a mysterious tech billionaire has flown her out for a thought retreat in Iceland. Problem is, there’s a murder, all the way out there at the end of the world. Can Darby stop the killer before they strike again?

New shows on Apple TV Plus

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Genre: Post-kaiju adventure

Release date: Nov. 17, with two episodes

Showrunner/creator: Chris Black and Matt Fraction

Cast: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, and more

Two words for you: Godzilla show. Two more words for you: the Russells. If I use more words to actually express how excited I am, I’d tell you that this is a show set in a world after the Monsterverse, exploring what humans are dealing with now that Godzilla and his kaiju brethren have made themselves known (and smashed up a few cities). Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell play the same character in different decades of his life, as he and others try to uncover the secrets of the shadowy Monarch organization. It’s a good show, and not just because it has giant kaiju monsters in it.