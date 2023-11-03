Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Netflix, A Haunting in Venice, and every new movie to watch this weekend

Happy Friday, Polygon readers! Each week, we round up the most notable releases to streaming and video rental, highlighting the biggest and best new movies for you to watch at home.

This week’s biggest debut is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is now streaming on Netflix. That’s not all, as Insidious: The Red Door — the fifth installment in the Insidious horror franchise — also arrives on the platform this week alongside Jawan, one of the biggest Indian action movies of the year. There’s plenty more exciting releases this week too, with A Haunting in Venice now streaming on Hulu, the Italian superhero movie Freaks vs. the Reich on Prime Video, plus the premiere of The Kill Room and Outlaw Johnny Black from director-star Michael Jai White on VOD.

Here’s everything new to watch this weekend!

New on Netflix

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Superhero action

Run time: 2h 20m

Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson

Cast: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac

The highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sees Miles Morales facing off not only against a dimension-hopping nemesis in the form of the Spot, but a whole multiverse of Spider-Mans, Spider-People, and even a Spider-Dinosaur as he attempts to save the day once again.

From our multiversal review:

Not every theme and plot and moment in Across the Spider-Verse lands, particularly with the other part of this story still most of a year away. But in the end, the theme of the Spider-Verse movies is shaping up to be a story about people trying to be bigger and bolder themselves, trying to reach beyond what they’re told they’re capable of, and do more. It’s no wonder that every part of Across the Spider-Verse is an attempt to outdo the first movie. The idea of growing, of surpassing and ignoring everyone else’s limits, is the heart of this series’ heroes and their individual journeys. It looks like the movies themselves are designed to follow suit.

Jawan

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Action thriller

Run time: 2h 50m

Director: Atlee

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

The biggest Indian movie of the year has landed on Netflix. Directed by Atlee (Mersal), Jawan features megastar Shah Rukh Khan (between this and Pathaan, he is truly back) and is basically “Robin Hood meets Charlie’s Angels.”

Insidious: The Red Door

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix Saturday

Genre: Supernatural horror

Run time: 1h 47m

Director: Patrick Wilson

Cast: Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne

The fifth movie in the Insidious franchise is the directorial debut for star Patrick Wilson. It’s also a sequel to Insidious: Chapter 2, as the last two movies in the franchise were prequels.

From our review:

As a director, Wilson isn’t as effortless a horror ringmaster as Wan or Whannell: He favors more actor-centric scares than wild imagery. But he makes great use of expressive close-ups (often of himself) and shallow focus, with a few creepy It Follows-like shots of blurry figures approaching from the distance, and a terrifically claustrophobic scene inside an MRI machine. Dalton’s college story, meanwhile, occasionally borders on campus-prank zaniness: It includes what can only be described as a puke ghost, and there’s one amusing use of the horror movie cliche about the haunted little kid who makes terrifying drawings of the ghouls only he can see. (Naturally, that kid grows up to become a star pupil in an insufferable freshman art class.)

Sly

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 35m

Director: Thom Zimny

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Quentin Tarantino

This documentary takes a close look at the life of one of the great American movie stars and film writers: Sylvester Stallone.

Nyad

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Biographical sports drama

Run time: 2h 1m

Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Cast: Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhys Ifans

Nyad tells the (questionably) true story of swimmer Diana Nyad, who swam from Cuba to Florida at 64 years old, among many other swimming accomplishments.

Wingwomen

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Genre: Action

Run time: 1h 56m

Director: Mélanie Laurent

Cast: Mélanie Laurent, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Isabelle Adjani

Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds) is both behind and in front of the camera in this action comedy about women thieves on the run looking to pull off one last job.

New on Hulu

A Haunting in Venice

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Horror mystery

Run time: 1h 43m

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan

Kenneth Branagh’s Poirot adaptations have generally been a fun time, even when they have problems (looking at you, Death on the Nile). A Haunting in Venice is his best yet, as Branagh’s confidence as director and performer in this mode only continues to grow. It’s perfect fall viewing.

Quiz Lady

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Genre: Comedy

Run time: 1h 39m

Director: Jessica Yu

Cast: Awkwafina, Sandra Oh, Will Ferrell

Sandra Oh and Awkwafina play a pair of estranged sisters who try to win big on a game show to pay off their mom’s debts. The supporting cast includes Will Ferrell, Jason Schwartzman, Tony Hale, and the late Paul Reubens.

New on Prime Video

Freaks vs. the Reich

Where to watch: Available to stream on Prime Video

Genre: Superhero/circus war movie

Run time: 2h 21m

Director: Gabriele Mainetti

Cast: Claudio Santamaria, Aurora Giovinazzo, Pietro Castellitto

This offbeat Italian superhero movie follows a group of circus performers in World War II who are sought after by the Nazis and team up to stop them. I have heard it’s funny, sweet, and has strong action — definitely on my weekend watchlist.

New on Peacock

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

Genre: Romantic comedy

Run time: 1h 32m

Director: Nia Vardalos

Cast: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor

One of cinema’s most endearingly goofy families is back, in the most family-centric franchise this side of the Fast and Furious movies. It’s the first Greek Wedding movie since 2016, which came nearly 15 years after the original smash hit. This time, star-writer Nia Vardalos takes over directorial duties, following up her 2009 directorial debut I Hate Valentine’s Day.

New on AMC Plus

Sympathy for the Devil

Where to watch: Available to stream on AMC Plus

Genre: Psychological thriller

Run time: 1h 30m

Director: Yuval Adler

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Joel Kinnaman

A largely two-person movie that sounds a bit like Collateral, Sympathy for the Devil stars Nicolas Cage as a passenger who holds a driver (Joel Kinnaman) hostage on a long car trip.

New to rent

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Action adventure

Run time: 1h 35m

Director: Cal Brunker

Cast: Mckenna Grace, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin

The Paw Patrol is back — this sequel to the first movie sees the pup get superpowers in their quest to stop Mayor Humdinger from destroying Adventure City.

The Kill Room

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Dark comedy thriller

Run time: 1h 38m

Director: Nicol Paone

Cast: Joe Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman

Joe Manganiello stars as a hitman turned artist in this funny comedy about how the worlds of fine art and high crime aren’t so separated after all. When he turns to art as a method of laundering money, the hitman becomes an unexpected overnight sensation in the high-art scene.

Outlaw Johnny Black

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Satirical Western

Run time: 2h 10m

Director: Michael Jai White

Cast: Michael Jai White, Anika Noni Rose, Erica Ash

Michael Jai White’s long-awaited follow-up to Black Dynamite is finally here: a “West-ploitation” movie about an outlaw who pretends to be a preacher and settles in a new troubled town. The star and director spoke to us at length about the movie and the long road it took to get here.

Sound of Freedom

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Genre: Crime thriller

Run time: 2h 11m

Director: Alejandro Gómez Monteverde

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp

One of the most surprising (and controversial) box-office hits of the year, Sound of Freedom purports to be a true story about stopping child trafficking. The truth is much more complicated than that.